San Diego Gulls Sign Defenseman Kevin Lohan to PTO

February 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release





SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today that the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed defenseman Kevin Lohan to a professional tryout (PTO).

Lohan, 26 (10/1/93), had 1-5=6 points with a +10 rating and 35 penalty minutes (PIM) in 44 games this season with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL. The 6-5, 216-pound defenseman has appeared in 100 career ECHL contests with Solar Bears and the Toledo Walleye, recording 2-14=16 points with a +19 rating and 69 PIM.

A native of Cold Spring Harbor, N.Y., Lohan collected 4-15=19 points with a +31 rating and 44 PIM in 86 career NCAA games at Boston College (Hockey East) from 2017-18 and the University of Michigan (Big Ten) from 2013-17. Lohan helped Boston College to a Hockey East regular-season championship and Michigan to a Big Ten title in 2016.

