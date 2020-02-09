Heat Look for Weekend Split at Iowa

Sunday, February 9, 2020

Arena: Wells Fargo Arena | Des Moines, Iowa

Date: Saturday, February 9, 2020

Time: 1:00 p.m. PST

TONIGHT

The Heat look to earn a weekend split against the Iowa Wild following Saturday's 5-2 setback at Wells Fargo Arena. Stockton got off to a fast start in Saturday's game but were unable to hold the Wild at bay, Iowa striking for five goals in the 5-2 win.

Austin Czarnik and Byron Froese each lit the lamp in the contest for the Heat while Iowa's Sam Anas (2g,3a) and Gerry Mayhew (2g,1a) paced the victors on the score sheet. The loss snapped Stockton's three-game point streak and was the first time in the all-time series between the Heat and Wild that Stockton did not record at least a point.

ON THE REBOUND

Stockton comes into Sunday's game an impressive 8-2-0-0 on the year following regulation losses, going without a point in back-to-back games just twice this season - a three-game skid coming span of four days in January. The result also represented the first time the Heat went without a point in two-straight road games this season. Stockton comes into Sunday 14-5-0-2 in away games on the year.

EASY Z

Austin Czarnik found the back of the net first in Saturday's game, pushing his recent run to four goals in Stockton's last two games and five over the club's last five. The forward is second on Stockton's roster at 1.21 points per game and has risen to ninth on the roster for scoring on the year despite playing in just 19 games with the Heat this season.

GOING STREAKING

Forwards Alan Quine and Byron Froese each boast five-game scoring streaks entering Sunday's matchup with Iowa, each with eight points in that span. Froese (3g,5a) became the fourth Heat skater to reach the 15-goal mark on the season with his goal in the second period of Saturday's contest and Quine (2g,6a) has registered at least one assist in each game over his recent scoring boom.

SPECIAL TEAMS BATTLE

This weekend's set against Iowa features one of the most intriguing matchups in the special teams battle, with each team coming into Sunday's game in the top six on both the power play (Stockton - 2, Iowa - 6) and penalty kill (Stockton - 2, Iowa - 4). The Wild got the upper hand in Saturday's contest, lighting the lamp twice on the man-advantage while the Heat got a 5-on-3 goal from Czarnik in the first.

FAST START FLUKE?

Stockton entered the weekend as the AHL's best team when scoring first on the year, going 16-1-2-2 on the year prior to Saturday's contest - the only other regulation loss coming on January 4 against the Ontario Reign. The Heat have notched the game's first goal six times in 12 games since the calendar flipped to 2020, going 3-2-1-0 in those contests.

