Tribe Rally Falls Short After Eight-Run Fifth by Bisons

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Cole Tucker's two-home run day and a rally which sent eight Indians to the plate wasn't enough to overcome an eight-run fifth inning by the Bisons that led them to a 11-8 win in the series finale.

Dario Agrazal (L, 4-3) took his first start back from Pittsburgh into the fifth inning. He allowed back-to-back extra-base hits to begin his outing, resulting in two Bison runs, but cruised through four to give his offense time to plot a comeback.

The Indians (37-33) tied up the game with a big two-run swing from Tucker in the top of the third inning. A leadoff walk to Eric Wood in the fifth gave Indy the baserunner it needed and with two outs, Jason Martin's second hit of the game drove Wood around the bases to take the 3-2 lead.

Bo Bichette took the Buffalo lead back quickly on a three-run home run to center field. With two outs and two on against Luis Escobar, a single and a triple plated three more for the Bisons, extending the lead to 8-3. Two walks loaded the bases, and Bichette collected his fifth RBI of the inning on a two-run single, setting the score at 10-3.

The Bisons (34-36) tacked on one more in the sixth on a Jordan Patterson longball to give themselves an eight-run lead, but the Indians strung together a rally in the eighth to tighten the deficit. Four straight singles by the middle of the Tribe order made the score 11-6 with no outs, but back-to-back strikeouts and a ground out shut down the chance for more.

Leading off the top of the ninth, Tucker sent his second home run of the day out to the right field corner to try and continue the comeback. Logan Hill followed him up with his own home run to the same part of the ballpark, but the next three batters went down quietly to end the ninth.

Left-hander Ryan Feierabend (W, 4-2) struck out seven through six innings and gave up three runs on four hits. This season, the Indians are 8-9 against lefty starters.

Jesus Liranzo and JB Shuck threw the final two innings for Indy, shutting down Buffalo and allowing no hits with three strikeouts. The Bison bullpen allowed five runs on seven hits to give the Indians offense a chance in the game.

The Indians begin another three-game set with Pawtucket tomorrow at McCoy Stadium in a 7:05 p.m. ET start. Right-hander Rookie Davis (1-4, 5.18) is slated to throw against southpaw Kyle Hart (3-1, 3.38).

