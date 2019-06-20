Bichette and Offense Explode in 11-8 Win

June 20, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





The Bisons continued their offensive prowess against the Indians with an 11-8 win on Thursday afternoon at Sahlen Field. Top prospect Bo Bichette had three hits, including two in the fifth inning alone, as the Herd wrapped up a 5-1 season series against Indianapolis.

In a game that was tied 2-2 with just six combined hits through the first four innings, the Herd blew the game open when they sent 13 men to the plate in an eight-run fifth. Trailing 3-2, Andy Burns and Michael De La Cruz both singled to start the bottom half of the frame before Bichette hit an opposite field home run that got the offensive party started.

Video: Bisons' Bichette goes oppo

The shortstop later hit a two-run single to center that plated the seventh and eighth runs of th inning, giving him five RBI in the fifth alone.

Bichette, who also doubled in the first inning and scored on Socrates Brito's home run, finished the game a triple shy of the cycle.

As a part of Bichette's two hits, Buffalo had seven straight batters reach base in the fifth, including a two-run triple from Richard Urena. The three-bagger capped off a 'Team Cycle' that was also accomplished in four straight hits.

A Jordan Patterson double came after Bichette's home run and two outs. Patrick Kivlehan was then hit by a pitch and Jonathan Davis singled before Urena's triple to complete the feat.

In addition to the double, Patterson continued his home run streak with a towering shot to the Center Field Pavilion to give the Herd an 11-3 lead. Patterson has now hit four home runs in the last three games he's played in.

While the offense stole the show during the game, Ryan Feierbend's day on the mound is hard to be overlooked. The southpaw knuckleballer struck out a season-high seven batters in six innings of work. His 107 pitches and 72 strikes were also season highs and the first time he has been over 95 pitches.

With the win today, the Bisons are now 10-3 in their last 13 games dating back to June 6th.

Buffalo looks to continue their streak as they host the Norfolk Tides for a four-game in three-day series. Tomorrow will be another Honda FridayNightBash! along with a doubleheader beginning at 5:05 p.m. Saturday's game at 6:05 p.m. will be 'House Bisons' Night and Sunday afternoon will be Princess Day at 1:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.