Indians in the Community: Shepherd Community Center

June 20, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





INDIANAPOLIS -- The near east side of Indianapolis is one of the poorest areas of the city. One organization dedicated to breaking its cycle of poverty is Shepherd Community Center. The Indians started working with the nonprofit in 2017, and the partnership continues to pay dividends today.

Shepherd Community Center is a faith-based, inner-city ministry that has operated on the near east side of Indianapolis since 1985. Poverty is a defining characteristic of the neighborhoods it serves. Poverty rates in these areas reach as high as 38 percent, and 8 out of 10 children rely on school as their primary source of food during the week.

Yet, Shepherd exists to provide hope and support to its neighbors. In an area where only 33 percent of freshmen entering high school eventually graduate and only 75 percent of those who graduate go to college, nearly 90 percent of Shepherd's seniors graduate and go on to college, job training or the military. Many Shepherd students are first-generation high school graduates.

The Indians organization has committed to supporting Shepherd through donations from in-park jersey auctions, player appearances and staff volunteer opportunities. Recently, seven Tribe employees volunteered at Shepherd's Field Day, the students' last day of school before summer. Later this year, the front office is participating in Shepherd's Poverty 101 course to learn more about the challenges of breaking the cycle of poverty and the resources needed to do so.

To learn more about Shepherd Community Center, visit shepherdcommunity.org.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.