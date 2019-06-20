Stripers Slip Past Louisville on Marte's Two-Run Single
June 20, 2019 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - A two-out, two-run single by Luis Marte in the eighth inning gave the Gwinnett Stripers (39-32) a 7-6 win over the Louisville Bats (28-44) on Thursday afternoon at Coolray Field.
Scoring Recap: Trailing 2-0 after two innings, the Stripers tied it up at 2-2 in the third on a two-run double by Travis Demeritte. Louisville regained the lead at 4-2 in the top of the fourth on RBI singles by Stuart Turner and Lucas Sims. In the bottom of the fourth, Gwinnett scored three runs to go ahead 5-4. Connor Lien was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Marte grounded into a run-scoring double play, and Kyle Wright followed with an RBI single. In the seventh, an RBI single by Nick Longhi and RBI fielder's choice by Brian O'Grady put Louisville up 6-5. The Stripers took a 7-6 lead in the eighth as Marte lofted a two-run single to shallow right, scoring Jonathan Morales and Jack Lopez.
Stripers Stats: Demeritte went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Marte went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Wright tossed 4.0 innings and yielded four runs - three earned - on five hits in a no-decision. Jonathan Aro (W, 2-0) pitched 2.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen and stranded two baserunners in the ninth.
Bats Stats: Sims, a Lawrenceville native and former Striper, yielded five runs over 3.0 innings in a no-decision. Sal Romano (BS, 3, L, 2-7) suffered his second blown save and loss of the series, allowing two runs over 1.0 inning. Josh VanMeter went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, and Scott Schebler went 1-for-3 with a homer (3) and one RBI.
Quote: "That took some character," Demeritte said. "We can't get too high or too low and that was a good win for us."
Postgame Notes: The game included a 50-minute rain delay in the bottom of the fourth. The Stripers move to 5-17 in games without a home run this season. Lopez went 2-for-2 with a double to extend his hitting streak to eight games and multi-hit streak to four games.
Next Game (Friday, June 21): Gwinnett vs. Syracuse, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. RHP Bryse Wilson (3-6, 4.11 ERA) for the Stripers vs. TBD for the Mets. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on 97.7 and 93.5 FM "The Other Side of the River."
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from June 20, 2019
- SWB Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Tribe Rally Falls Short After Eight-Run Fifth by Bisons - Indianapolis Indians
- Wings, Clips Split Doubleheader Thursday - Rochester Red Wings
- Stripers Slip Past Louisville on Marte's Two-Run Single - Gwinnett Stripers
- Bichette and Offense Explode in 11-8 Win - Buffalo Bisons
- Bats Drop Series Finale to Gwinnett, 7-6 - Louisville Bats
- Knights Adjust Schedule for Two Home Dates in August - Charlotte Knights
- Il All-Star Voting Leaders Update - IL
- Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (37-32) at Buffalo Bisons (33-36) - Indianapolis Indians
- Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Indianapolis (1:05 p.m.) - Buffalo Bisons
- Indians in the Community: Shepherd Community Center - Indianapolis Indians
- Food Deals Highlight Four-Game Homestand - Durham Bulls
- Louisville Bats Notes - Louisville Bats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.