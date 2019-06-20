SWB Game Notes

NORFOLK TIDES (28-41) @ SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (41-28)

LHP Keegan Akin (3-2, 4.55) vs. LHP Daniel Camarena (1-3, 7.17)

| Game No. 70 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | June 20, 2019 | First Pitch 7:05 p.m. |

MOOSIC, PA (June 19, 2019) -- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders walked-off with a 7-6 victory over the Norfolk Tides in 10 innings Wednesday night at PNC Field. Down 6-5 in the bottom of the tenth, Breyvic Valera doubled home extra-inning runner Gosuke Katoh before scoring the winning run on a two-base miscue.

Norfolk got the scoring started first, putting a run on the board in the top of the second. After Brody Koerner pitched a perfect top of the first, for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, former RailRider Mason Williams tripled and scored on a single by Austin Wynns. The RailRiders got even in the home half of the second when Kyle Higashioka drilled a solo home run to dead center. It was the second straight night that Higashioka hit a bleacher reacher; this being his eleventh of the season.

In the top of the eighth, Norfolk added an additional run to the tally on a Jack Reinheimer single, plating Williams for a 5-2 edge. The RailRiders again struck back with a home run as McBroom hit his second of the night in the bottom of the eighth. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre brought the go-ahead run to the plate with one out but could not break through to even the game. In the last of the ninth, Mike Tauchman led off with a double off Tides pitcher Tanner Scott and advanced to third when Thairo Estrada reached on an error. Tyler Wade doubled into the gap in left center, plating both runners and tying the game at five. The RailRiders left the winning run at third and the game moved to extras.

HIGH-WATER MARK: The RailRiders knocked off the Norfolk Tides 7-6 last Wednesday night in Norfolk to improve to 38-25 (.603) and stay percentage points ahead of the Durham Bulls (39-26, .600) for the best record in the league. The RailRiders had dropped three consecutive games since getting to the season-best 13 games above .500 before winning three in a row to get back to 13 games above .500 and match their season-best mark (41-28, .594). They are now a season-best 7.0 games up in the IL North.

NORMALLY A YANKEE KILLER: INF/OF Anderson Feliz gaffed on the game situation in the 10th inning Wednesday night as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders walked-off with a wild 7-6 victory over the Norfolk Tides. Each of the last two seasons- 2018 with the Bowie Baysox and 2017 with the Altoona Curve- Feliz has played well above his standard of play against the Trenton Thunder in Double-A. Between those two seasons, he has played 22 regular season games against the Thunder, batting .325 (25-for-77) with 12 BB, HBP (.422 OBP) and 6-for-7 SB. In all games against non-Yankees affiliates in Double-A the last two seasons: .261 AVG, 52 BB, 3 HBP (.335 OBP) and 23-for-31 SB (74%).

PERSEVERANCE PAYS OFF: SWB trailed 5-2 entering the bottom of the 8th inning Wednesday, and had been 0-23 this season when trailing entering the 9th. They scored a run in the 8th inning, two runs in the 9th and then twice more in the bottom of the 10th to walk it off for the win.

POWER STEERING: INF Mike Ford has shown off a number of hitting tools this season for the RailRiders, prompting his MLB debut earlier in the year. One thing that has taken a big step forward has been his power totals. With a home run in Tuesday's win over the Norfolk Tides, Ford eclipsed his season total from all of last year, but at a much higher rate -- 2019: 47G, 173 AB, 16 HR (10.8 AB/HR) // 2018: 102G, 367 AB, 15 HR (24.5 AB/HR). As part of the three-homer first inning by the RailRiders, Ford has now hit two first-inning home runs in the past week and they've both come off Norfolk starting pitcher Tyler Herb.

MORE POWER: Kyle Higashioka homered in the first inning Tuesday night and became the fifth member of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to record double-digit homers this season. He added his 11th home run of the season Wednesday night and joins Ford (16), Ryan McBroom (15), Trey Amburgey (10) and Brad Miller (10). Last year's team had only six players with 10+ homers. Up next for the 2019 RailRiders: Logan Morrison (9), Gosuke Katoh (7) and Breyvic Valera (7).

