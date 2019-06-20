Louisville Bats Notes

June 20, 2019 - International League (IL) - Louisville Bats News Release





Louisville Bats Notes: 6-20-19Jun 20th 2019, 07:58, by Alex Mayer

Game 72, Away 36

Louisville Bats (28-43) at Gwinnett Stripers (38-32)

RHP Lucas Sims (4-0, 4.13) vs. RHP Kyle Wright (4-4, 6.02)

12:05 PM | Thursday, June 20, 2019 | Coolray Field

LISTEN: Nick Curran, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; iHeart app

BATS FINISH UP IN A DIFFERENT L'VILLE: Louisville and Gwinnett finish out their series Thursday with a rubber match after the Bats evened things up with a 9-5 win on Wednesday. Today, right-hander Lucas Sims will try to defeat his hometown and former team, with the Lawrenceville, Georgia native looking to improve to 5-0 on the season as the Bats go for their sixth series win of the 2019 campaign.

AGAINST GWINNETT: With a 9-5 win on Wednesday night, Louisville earned its first win at Coolray Field since August 14, 2016, snapping an 8-game losing streak at Gwinnett. If the Bats win on Thursday to take the series, it would be their first series victory at Gwinnett since August 2016 as well, when LOU took 2 of 3 from Gwinnett, winning the series opener and finale.

AQUINO HIT STREAK: Right fielder Aristides Aquino extended his hitting streak to 22 games with a 1-for-3, 2-walk effort on Wednesday, inching within striking distance of Brandon Larson's franchise record 26-game hit streak during the 2003 season. Since the streak began on May 23, Aquino is batting .345 (28-for-81) with 20 runs, one double, one triple, 8 home runs, 19 RBI and 9 walks, with a .415 on-base percentage and an OPS of 1.082.

AQUINO RBI STREAK: Aquino hasn't just hit safely in 22 straight games; he's been making them count, especially lately, with at least one RBI in each of his last 7 contests. He's the first Bat with an RBI in 7+ straight games since Daniel Dorn knocked in a run in 7 straight games from August 15-21, 2011.

THE BOOK ON CROOK: Outfielder/pinch hitter Narciso Crook registered yet another pinch-hit single last night, now batting .545 (6-for-11) with 2 RBI as a pinch-hitter this season, despite not making his Bats debut until May 7. In just 11 at-bats, Crook has already matched the 2018 team-high for most base hits as a pinch hitter, with Hernan Iribarren leading the way last season, batting .316 (6-for-19) in that role.

(NOT SO) SECRET RECIPE FOR SUCCESS: Louisville pitchers Tejay Antone, Jesus Reyes, Eric Stout and Jimmy Herget combined to not allow a home run to Gwinnett in yesterday's win, with Antone earning his first career Triple-A win in his second-ever outing with Louisville. With the win, the Bats improved to 15-10 (.600) when not allowing their opponent to homer in a game, while just 13-33 (.283) when allowing at least one home run.

TRANSACTIONS: On Wednesday, the Reds optioned infielder/outfielder Josh VanMeter to Class AAA Louisville. VanMeter, who won the International League Player of the Month for April, is batting .336 (37-for-110) with 13 home runs and 31 RBI in 30 games with the Bats this season. The 24-year-old made his MLB debut with Cincinnati on May 5, and has batted .220 (9-for-41) with a pair of doubles and 3 RBI in 28 games with the Reds.

GOLDENSTEAL: Bats third baseman Christian Colon stole the club's 50th base of the season last night, tying Syracuse's Rajai Davis for most steals in the league with his 16th. Last season, Louisville swiped its 50th bag of the year on July 20, when Brandon Dixon stole a base in a 5-0 win at Syracuse.

