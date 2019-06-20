Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (37-32) at Buffalo Bisons (33-36)

The Indians and Bisons finish their season series with a rubber game in Buffalo.

LOCATION: Sahlen Field

FIRST PITCH: 1:05 p.m. ET

GAME #70 / ROAD #35: Indianapolis Indians (37-32) at Buffalo Bisons (33-36)

PROBABLES: RHP Dario Agrazal (4-2, 3.10) vs. LHP Ryan Feierabend (3-2, 5.57)

RADIO: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

LAST NIGHT: The Indians couldn't overcome an early 3-0 deficit in a 6-3 loss to the Bisons on Wednesday night. Jordan Patterson hit a two-run homer in the first inning off Eduardo Vera, who fell to 3-5 on the season (5.1ip, 9h, 5r, 5er, 0bb, 5k). Andy Burns made it 3-0 in the fourth with an RBI single, but the Tribe chipped away with a pair of runs in the fifth on RBI singles by Jason Martin and Cole Tucker. Former Pirates farmhand Reese McGuire pushed Buffalo's lead back to 4-2 in the sixth with an RBI single, and Richard Urena greeted Dovydas Neverauskas out of the 'pen with a two-run homer to right to make it 6-2. JB Shuck tripled to start the seventh and scored on the play as shortstop Bo Bichette's relay to third skipped away for an error. Blake Weiman made his Triple-A debut after the stretch and struck out two with one walk in one inning of work.

DARIO PARTY: Dario Agrazal had his contract selected by Pittsburgh on June 15 and he made his MLB debut that night in Miami, taking a no-decision against the Marlins (4.0ip, 6h, 3r, 2er, 0bb, 3k). Agrazal, 24, has dominated with the Indians, owning a 4-2 record and 3.10 ERA (17er/49.1ip) with a .216 average against. He also sports a 0.97 WHIP with the Tribe in eight starts.

DAY AND NIGHT, DARIO: Agrazal has some noticeable day/night splits since the start of the 2017 campaign. His day/night splits over the last three seasons are listed below:

DAY GAMES NIGHT GAMES

2019: 3 starts, 1-2, 5.94 ERA (11er/16.2ip), .313 avg (20-for-64) 2019: 10 starts, 4-1, 2.63 ERA (18er/61.2ip), .236 avg (53-for-225)

2018: 6 starts, 2-3, 5.68 ERA (20er/31.2ip), .313 avg (40-for-128) 2018: 11g/10s, 3-3, 2.61 ERA (18er/62.0ip), .237 avg (54-for-228)

2017: 1 start, 0-1, 12.27 ERA (5er/3.2ip), .421 avg (8-for-19) 2017: 14g/13s, 5-3, 2.57 ERA (23er/80.2ip), .231 avg (68-for-295)

TOTAL: 10 starts, 3-6, 6.23 ERA (36er/52.0ip), .322 avg (68-for-211) TOTAL: 35g/33s, 12-7, 2.60 ERA (59er/204.1ip), .234 avg (175-for-748)

SWEET SWEENEY: Utilityman Darnell Sweeney signed a minor league deal with the Pirates on June 15 and has made his presence known in three games thus far, going 6-for-11 (.545) with a triple, two doubles, RBI and stolen base. He has collected two hits in each of his games with the Tribe. Sweeney, 28, has played in 444 career games at the Triple-A level with five different teams: Oklahoma City (2015, 2017), Lehigh Valley (2016), Louisville (2017), Buffalo (2018) and Indianapolis (2019).

REVOLVING DOOR: RHPs Dario Agrazal and Yefry Ramirez officially joined Indy's roster prior to last night's contest. RHP Trevor Williams also ended his MLB rehab with Indy and was reinstated from the 10-day IL by Pittsburgh. He started last night for the Buccos and gave up seven earned runs on nine hits with seven punchouts in 5.0 innings pitched. Utilityman Jake Elmore was placed on the 7-day IL with a concussion as well, giving Indianapolis eight players (four pitchers, four position players) currently on the shelf.

EDUARD-NO: Eduardo Vera had surrendered just three earned runs in 13.0 innings combined (2.08 ERA) over his previous two starts, prior to last night's five-run showing in 5.1 innings pitched. He gave up nine hits, his fourth outing this season giving up nine or more knocks. He didn't walk a single batter for a second straight start and racked up five strikeouts, but IL opponents are now batting .309 (95-for-307) against him this season. The 24-year-old from Merida, Mexico has thrown 5.0 or more innings in 12 of his 14 outings this year.

NOT COMING THROUGH: Over the last 12 games, hitting with RISP has been troublesome for Indy's offense. Indy is batting just .184 (18-for-98) during the stretch but boosted that number slightly with a 2-for-5 showing with RISP last night. The Tribe are just 3-9 in their last 12 games. On the season, Indy is batting .253 (164-for-648) with RISP, ahead of only Syracuse and Gwinnett.

FACING A LEFTY, PART II: The Indians are facing their second of three consecutive left-handed starters this afternoon. Indy did not fare well against Thomas Pannone last night, as the southpaw allowed just one hit with eight strikeouts over 4.0 innings pitched. The Tribe are 8-8 when facing a left-handed starter this season and are batting .266 with a .799 OPS against southpaws, compared to a .258 average and .763 OPS against right-handed pitchers. Cole Tucker (.385, 10-for-26), JB Shuck (.333, 5-for-15) and Kevin Kramer (.283, 15-for-53) have had the most success against lefties among active Tribe players.

JUNE SWOON: The Indians went 16-4 from May 9-31 and won six consecutive series during that stretch. Since the calendar flipped to June, Indy is just 6-12 and has dropped three straight series and four of its last five overall. Fortunately for the Tribe, Gwinnett (7-9) and Charlotte (8-10) have struggled in June as well, leaving the Tribe just a half game back of the Stripers in the IL Wild Card.

