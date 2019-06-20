Food Deals Highlight Four-Game Homestand

June 20, 2019 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release





DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls return to the DBAP on Monday, June 24, when they open a four-game homestand against the Charlotte Knights and Norfolk Tides. Kids Eat Free, Afforda-BULL Eats, the return of the Durham Tobacconists and day baseball highlight the event schedule.

The homestand opens at 7:05 p.m. on Monday, June 24 with the first of two games against the Charlotte Knights. Kids Eat Free for Monday's contest, as all children 12 and under will receive a hot dog, bag of chips and small Pepsi product with the purchase of a ticket. To redeem, fans must visit Lowes Foods Guest Services near the DBAP's main entrance to receive a voucher, which can then be used at the 1st or 3rd Base Hot Dog stands.

On Tuesday, June 25, the Bulls and Knights meet for a 1:05 p.m. contest. The finale of the brief two-game set is presented by MIX 101.5, and is the season's penultimate day game. Tuesday is also a Lowes Foods 2-for-1 Tuesday, as fans can bring their Fresh Rewards card to the Mako Medical ticket office at the DBAP and receive two game tickets for the price of one.

On Wednesday, June 26, the Bulls open a two-game series against the Norfolk Tides at 7:05 p.m. That evening the first 500 fans in attendance will receive a copy of Starting At The Finish Line: The Coach Buehler Story, a documentary narrated by Grant Hill about iconic moments in Durham's sports history, to commemorate Durham 150 and USATF Night.

Durham closes its series with the Baltimore Orioles' top affiliate on Thursday, June 27 at 7:05 p.m. with the contest presented by Circle K. Thursday's game is an Afforda-BULL Eats night, as select beer will be $5, and fans can get $2 hot dogs and $3 pizza slices all night long, among other discounted food options. The Bulls will also be wearing their Durham Tobacconists uniforms that evening in their on-going recognition of Durham 150.

The Bulls return to the DBAP for a four-game homestand on Monday, June 24. Single-game tickets and group outings are available now at durhambulls.com, or by calling the Mako Medical Ticket Office at 919.956.BULL. #DURHAMBULLS.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 20, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.