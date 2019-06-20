Knights Adjust Schedule for Two Home Dates in August

(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- The Charlotte Knights will shift their first pitch time on Friday, August 16th from 7:04 p.m. to 1:05 p.m. due to a Carolina Panthers' preseason game scheduled for that evening at Bank of America Stadium. The move, much like the team's similar moves in previous seasons, is to alleviate congestion in and around the Uptown Charlotte area. Gates will open at 12:00 p.m. for this game.

In addition, the Knights will also be playing a doubleheader on Saturday, August 17th instead of the planned single game. The Knights and Columbus Clippers were postponed in Columbus, OH on Thursday, May 9 and that game will now be part of a doubleheader beginning at 5:05 p.m. at BB&T Ballpark. By baseball rule, the Knights will be considered the home team in game one and the road team in game two. Both games will be scheduled for seven innings. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. Fans having tickets for the August 17th date will be able to attend both games.

Promotions for each of these games will be announced at a later date. Single-game tickets for these games, as well as all home games this season, are available by phone at 704-274-8282, online at www.charlotteknights.com, or in person at the BB&T Ballpark Ticket Office.

The Knights will continue their five-day, six game homestand tonight at BB&T Ballpark with a 7:04 p.m. game against the Syracuse Mets (Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets) with Tim Tebow. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. tonight and fans 21 and over can enjoy $3 domestic drafts and $5 craft drafts for Thirsty Thursday ™.

