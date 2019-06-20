Six-run rally sparks second straight thrilling comeback win for RailRiders

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders swept the series against the Norfolk Tides in a valiant comeback 9-7 win Thursday night at PNC field. Entering the bottom of the 8thinning trailing 7-3, the RailRiders scored six runs to jump ahead for good.

Entering the decisive 8thinning, Tyler Wade and Thairo Estrada had a pair of singles to get the frame started on the right foot. Logan Morrison, who finished 4-for-4 and hit a solo home run in the 6thinning, drove in a run that cut the Tides lead to 7-4. Pinch hitter Mike Ford brought a run home with a groundout, moving the score closer 7-5. The next man up was Trey Amburgey and he knocked an RBI single, 7-6. Then, with Amburgey at first base as the tying run, Breyvic Valera stepped into the box as the potential go-ahead run. He drilled a two-run homer to right field, giving Scranton/Wilkes-Barre the lead, 8-7. Clint Frazier, in his first game with SWB this season, hit a thundering dinger, sealing the deal for the RailRiders comeback victory, 9-7.

The game began in a 47-minute rain delay,and the Tides started off the first inning strong with back-to-back singles by Cedric Mullins and Christopher Bostick, but ended with a strike-him-out, throw-him-out double play.

RailRiders starting pitcher Daniel Camarena pitched a 1-2-3 top of the third for the RailRiders, keeping the Tides scoreless into the 4th. With runners on first and second in the top of the fourth, Norfolk's Zach Vincej blasted a two-run double, plating Ryan Mountcastle and Jace Peterson and opening up a 2-0 lead.

Ryan McBroom singled in the bottom of the fourth, then Jack Reinheimer dropped a pop-up from Wade putting runners on first and second. Morrison followed with an RBI single to cut the deficit to 2-1.

To start the fifth, Mullins walked and Bostick sacrificed him to second. Peterson singled on a line drive, scoring Mullins and extending the Norfolk advantage to 3-1. In the bottom of the inning, RailRiders CF Billy Burns hit a leadoff double and Amburgey reached on a throwing error from Peterson. McBroom singled and Burns scored, adding a second tally for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, making it 3-2

In the sixth inning, Reinheimer produced a triple and Mullins homered, increasing the lead for Norfolk 5-2. Norfolk kept the scoring edge with Rex Brothers pitching for the RailRiders and Peterson singled, paving the way for Bostick to score and gave Norfolk its largest lead of the night at 7-2. It was at that point when the thrilling comeback began for the RailRiders.

