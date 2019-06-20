Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo vs. Indianapolis (1:05 p.m.)

June 20, 2019 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release





June 20, 2019 | 1:05 p.m. ET | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY | Game # 70| Home Game # 35

BUFFALO BISONS (33-36, T-3rd, -8.0 North) vs INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (37-32, 2nd, -4.0 West)

RHP Ryan Feierabend (3-2, 5.57) vs. RHP Dario Agrazal (4-2, 3.20)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

This afternoon, the Bisons will play the final game of their three-game series against the visiting Indianapolis Indians. Buffalo continues the homestand with a four-game weekend series against the Norfolk Tides tomorrow. The Herd will then hit the road for a quick four-day, two-city road trip to Pawtucket and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Last Game: BUF 6, IND 3

Buffalo's offense was backed by starter Thomas Pannone's outing, as he went four innings giving up just a hit while fanning eight. Jordan Patterson and Richard Urena both had two-run home runs to lead to Bisons to victory.

Indianapolis Indians (4-1)

Buffalo and Indianapolis are meeting for the second, and final, time of the 2019 season. In their previous meeting, the Bisons swept the Indians as they outscored them 27-9 in the three games. Last season the teams played just twice in Buffalo due to inclement weather in April.

Today's Starter

RHP Ryan Feierabend takes the ball for Buffalo as they wrap up their season series against the Indians. In his last time on the mound, the southpaw threw five innings yielding all three runs in a 3-2 loss at Louisville last Friday 6/14.

Thomas Pannone

Despite picking up the no-decision due to only going four innings, Thomas Pannone was exceptional on the mound. In just his third total start this season between Toronto and Buffalo, the southpaw allowed just one hit while striking out eight. He also threw a first pitch strike to 15 of the 17 batters he faced.

Jordan Patterson

OF Jordan Patterson connected on his team-leading eighth home run of the season in the first inning during Wednesday night's game. Patterson, who hit two long balls in his last game on Sunday at Louisville, has now hit four of his eight round trippers in June.

Anthony Alford

OF Anthony Alford went 3-4 in Wednesday's win and extended his hitting streak to nine games. In that span, the outfielder is batting .472 (17-36) with a .558 on-base percentage (7 BBs). Alford looks to extend his hitting streak in this afternoon's contest against the Indians.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (26-48) lost their third game in a row against the Los Angeles Angels at Rogers Centre yesterday. Rowdy Tellez hit two home runs for Toronto, but it wasn't enough to break their losing streak. The Blue Jays play their last game of the four-game series against the Angels before heading to Fenway Park to play the Red Sox for three games beginning tomorrow. LHP Clayton Richard looks to avoid the sweep today as he squares off against fellow southpaw Jose Suarez with first pitch scheduled for 7:07 p.m.

