Il All-Star Voting Leaders Update

June 20, 2019 - International League (IL) News Release





LEADERBOARD TIDBITS

Overall IL Vote Leader (Position Players) - Jake Cronenworth, Durham

Overall IL Vote Leader (Pitchers) - Mitch Keller, Indianapolis

Closest Current Race - Outfielder (Stewart over Thompson)

Most Write-In Votes - Kaleb Ort, Scranton/WB (Relief pitcher)

Fan balloting will help determine the starting lineups for both All-Star teams, accounting for one-third of the total vote along with ballots cast by members of the media and each club's field manager, coaches, and general manager. The 32nd annual Triple-A All-Star Game will be broadcast live from El Paso, Texas on Wednesday, July 10 on MLB Network and streamed online at MiLB.TV.

CURRENT INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE LEADERS IN ONLINE FAN VOTING FOR TRIPLE-A ALL-STAR GAME

CATCHER

1) Deivy Grullon, Lehigh Valley 2) Eric Haase, Columbus 3) Chance Sisco, Norfolk 4) Kyle Higashioka, Scranton/WB 5) Alex Jackson, Gwinnett

FIRST BASE

1) Bobby Bradley, Columbus 2) Mike Ford, Scranton/WB 3) Ryan Mountcastle, Norfolk 4) Brian O'Grady, Louisville 5) Will Craig, Indianapolis

SECOND BASE

1) Josh VanMeter, Louisville 2) Nick Solak, Durham 3) Cavan Biggio, Buffalo 4) Mark Mathias, Columbus 5) Andres Blanco, Gwinnett

SHORTSTOP

1) Jake Cronenworth, Durham 2) Alcides Escobar, Charlotte 3) Bo Bichette, Buffalo 4) Eric Stamets, Columbus 5) Willi Castro, Toledo

THIRD BASE

1) Kean Wong, Durham 2) Danny Mendick, Charlotte 3) Ryan Flaherty, Columbus 4) Christian Colon, Louisville 5) Ke'Bryan Hayes, Indianapolis

DESIGNATED HITTER

1) Michael Brosseau, Durham 2) Adam Duvall, Gwinnett 3) Ryan McBroom, Scranton/WB 4) Mike Papi, Columbus 5) Jose Osuna, Indianapolis

OUTFIELD

1) Travis Demeritte, Gwinnett 2) Brandon Barnes, Columbus 3) DJ Stewart, Norfolk 4) Trayce Thompson, Columbus 5) Jake Elmore, Indianapolis 6) Nick Longhi, Louisville 7) Lane Adams, Lehigh Valley 8) Tim Tebow, Syracuse 9) Aristides Aquino, Louisville 10) Greg Allen, Columbus

STARTING PITCHER

1) Mitch Keller, Indianapolis 2) Dario Agrazal, Indianapolis 3) Asher Wojciechowski, Columbus 4) Ryan Yarbrough, Durham 5) Keegan Akin, Norfolk 6) Dylan Cease, Charlotte 7) Kolby Allard, Gwinnett 8) Michael Peoples, Columbus 9) Yefry Ramirez, Indianapolis 10) Devin Smeltzer, Rochester

RELIEF PITCHER

1) Trevor Kelley, Pawtucket 2) Austin Davis, Lehigh Valley 3) Josh Smith, Columbus 4) Andrew Kittredge, Durham 5) Jake Barrett, Scranton/WB 6) Brooks Pounders, Syracuse 7) Justin Shafer, Buffalo 8) Dovydas Neverauskas, Indianapolis 9) Jay Flaa, Norfolk 10) Dusty Isaacs, Buffalo

