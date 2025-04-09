Tres Gonzalez Tosses Scoreless 8th Inning

CURVE, PA - Altoona dropped their second straight game at Canal Park on Wednesday night, falling 13-1 to the 'Ducks.

The Curve picked up their lone run in the second inning. Jack Brannigan led off the frame with a single and after a strikeout and a walk by Aaron McKeithan, both men stood in scoring position after a wild pitch and Brannigan crossed home on an infield single from Hudson Head.

Starter Alessandro Ercolani allowed four runs in his team debut, lasting 1.2 innings before exiting because of a high pitch count. Ercolani was charged with the loss in a game that saw the Curve bullpen surrender nine runs on ten hits and five walks.

Wilken Ramos was a bright spot for Altoona in relief, tossing two scoreless innings with one hit allowed. Tres Gonzalez made his professional pitching debut, spinning a scoreless eighth inning for Altoona.

Jack Brannigan highlighted the Curve offense with a 3-for-4 day at the plate, Termarr Johnson added a single and a walk in the defeat.

Altoona is now 4-19 in their last 23 games against the RubberDucks after dropping 17-of-21 games in 2024.

The Curve continue their first road trip of the season on Thursday night at Akron's Canal Park against the RubberDucks. The Curve will send LHP Hunter Barco to the mound, Akron is slated to start RHP Tommy Mace.

