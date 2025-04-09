Tres Gonzalez Tosses Scoreless 8th Inning
April 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Altoona Curve News Release
CURVE, PA - Altoona dropped their second straight game at Canal Park on Wednesday night, falling 13-1 to the 'Ducks.
The Curve picked up their lone run in the second inning. Jack Brannigan led off the frame with a single and after a strikeout and a walk by Aaron McKeithan, both men stood in scoring position after a wild pitch and Brannigan crossed home on an infield single from Hudson Head.
Starter Alessandro Ercolani allowed four runs in his team debut, lasting 1.2 innings before exiting because of a high pitch count. Ercolani was charged with the loss in a game that saw the Curve bullpen surrender nine runs on ten hits and five walks.
Wilken Ramos was a bright spot for Altoona in relief, tossing two scoreless innings with one hit allowed. Tres Gonzalez made his professional pitching debut, spinning a scoreless eighth inning for Altoona.
Jack Brannigan highlighted the Curve offense with a 3-for-4 day at the plate, Termarr Johnson added a single and a walk in the defeat.
Altoona is now 4-19 in their last 23 games against the RubberDucks after dropping 17-of-21 games in 2024.
The Curve continue their first road trip of the season on Thursday night at Akron's Canal Park against the RubberDucks. The Curve will send LHP Hunter Barco to the mound, Akron is slated to start RHP Tommy Mace.
For tickets and more information on the 2025 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from April 9, 2025
- Kayfus Drives in Three to Pace Akron Attack in 13-1 Win - Akron RubberDucks
- Tres Gonzalez Tosses Scoreless 8th Inning - Altoona Curve
- Error-Aided Four-Spot in Eighth Gives Graham 800th Win - Erie SeaWolves
- Eighth Inning Dooms Baysox in First Home Loss - Chesapeake Baysox
- Williams Delivers Three in Wednesday Win - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Senators Notch 2025's First Victory - Harrisburg Senators
- Dees Deals in Debut, Patriots Drop Third Straight - Somerset Patriots
- Sea Dogs Suffer First Loss of the Season, 4-1 to Fisher Cats - Portland Sea Dogs
- Pitching Powers Fightin Phils to Victory over Patriots - Reading Fightin Phils
- Whitman Works Strong Debut But Squirrels Fall to Sens, 3-1 - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Yard Goats Sweep Doubleheader in New York - Hartford Yard Goats
- Binghamton Drops Both to Hartford in Home-Opening Doubleheader - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Clarke Schmidt Currently Scheduled to Start for Double-A Somerset on Thursday - Somerset Patriots
- SeaWolves Announce Easter Weekend Details - Erie SeaWolves
- April 9, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Hartford Yard Goats & Eversource Kick off 2025 Student Reading Challenge - Hartford Yard Goats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.