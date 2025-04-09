Pitching Powers Fightin Phils to Victory over Patriots

April 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

(Bridgewater, NJ) - The Reading Fightin Phils (2-3) rode excellent pitching to take game two, 3-1, of the six-game series against the Somerset Patriots (1-4).

The Patriots started off with a score in the bottom of the first inning when three walks loaded the bases. Dylan Jasso grounded into a double play, which took Jesus Rodriguez out at home but allowed Spencer Jones and Rafael Flores to advance to second and third. Jared Wegner followed with an RBI single and scored Spencer Jones making it 1-0.

It was not until the top of the fifth inning when Hendry Mendez singled on a line drive to left field that got the Fightin Phils back in the game. Up next would be Paul McIntosh who walked, getting Hendry Mendez to second. With an RBI single from Robert Moore,= Mendez scored, tying the game 1-1.

Reading was able to hold off Somerset from tacking on in the next few innings and by the top of the sixth the game was still tied. Both Leandro Pineda and Keaton Anthony walked, putting them at first and second. Hendry Mendez flew out to right field which moved Leandro Pineda to third. An RBI single from Paul McIntosh scored Pineda and the Fightin Phils took the lead, 2-1.

Reading was not finished extending their lead thanks to Robert Moore who singled a ground ball to center field, which allowed Keaton Anthony to score, putting the Fightin Phils up 3-1.

The Fightin Phils held off the Patriots for the remainder of the game and took the win, 3-1. Eiberson Castellano (W, 1-0) walked away with the win for Reading.

The Fightin Phils return to the field on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. against the Somerset Patriots. RHP Jean Cabrera will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Cam Schlittler for Somerset. A video stream for the game is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

