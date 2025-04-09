Williams Delivers Three in Wednesday Win

April 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release









New Hampshire Fisher Cats first baseman Peyton Williams rounds the bases

(New Hampshire Fisher Cats) New Hampshire Fisher Cats first baseman Peyton Williams rounds the bases(New Hampshire Fisher Cats)

PORTLAND, ME - A healthy combination of timely hitting and strong performances on the mound carried the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (2-2) to a 4-1 victory over the Portland Sea Dogs (4-1) at Hadlock Field on Wednesday night.

New Hampshire first baseman Peyton Williams (TOR No. 29, MLB Pipeline) smoked his first home run of the season, a two-run blast that extended the Fisher Cats' lead in the top of the third. Williams drove in another run after footing out an infield single in the top of the seventh.

Starter Devereaux Harrison (W, 1-0) became the first Fisher Cats starter to earn a win in 2025 after fanning eight Sea Dogs in five innings.

The Fisher Cats bullpen continues to dominate through the first four games after it tossed four scoreless frames on Wednesday night. Hunter Gregory dealt 1-2/3 innings with three strikeouts before left hander Jimmy Burnette waived two in 1-1/3. Conor Larkin entered in the ninth and closed out his first Double-A save with three strikeouts and a walk.

New Hampshire started the scoring in the top of the second after a bobbled ground ball by Portland first baseman Tyler Miller plated Cats' centerfielder Devonte Brown from third. The Williams homer advanced New Hampshire's lead to 3-0 in the top of the third.

Portland responded when second baseman Max Ferguson led off the bottom of the fourth with a walk before he stole second. Catcher Mark Kolozsvary then blooped an RBI-single into center field to cash in Ferguson and move Wednesday's score to 3-1. Williams' infield single scored the Fisher Cats' final run in the top of the seventh to end the scoring.

The six-game road trip at Hadlock Field continues on Thursday, April 10 with a 6:00 PM EDT first pitch. Fisher Cats RHP CJ Van Eyk (0-1, 3.86 ERA) is scheduled for his second start of the season and will face Portland RHP Tyler Uberstine (0-0, 6.75 ERA). The Fisher Cats return To Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday, April 15 and open a six-game series against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliates of the Washington Nationals.

Fans can purchase 2025 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.