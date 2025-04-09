Eighth Inning Dooms Baysox in First Home Loss

BOWIE, MD. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, were defeated by the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, by a final score of 7-4 from Prince George's Stadium on Wednesday night.

After Erie (4-1) scored a pair of runs through the first two innings, Silas Ardoin evened the score at two with a two-run double to left in the third. Frederick Bencosme gave Chesapeake (3-2) a 3-2 lead with an infield RBI single.

In the fourth, Baysox starting right-hander Ryan Long was one out away from getting through four innings pitched but Trei Cruz hit a game-tying RBI double to knock Long out of the game. The 25-year-old in his season debut struck out eight (one shy of matching his career-high) in 3.2 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks in a no decision.

With the game tied at three heading into the eighth, the SeaWolves scored four runs on two hits and two errors against right-hander Levi Wells (L, 0-1) to take a 7-3 lead. A fielding error by Ardoin brought home the go-ahead run while a throwing error by Creed Willems brought home two more runs before a Cruz sac fly extended the lead to four.

Wells struck out five in 3.1 innings of relief in his Double-A debut.

Erie right-hander and former Baysox reliever Tim Naughton (W, 1-0) pitched three innings and gave up one unearned run to pick up the win.

Chesapeake continues its six-game home series against Erie tomorrow morning. RHP Alex Pham is scheduled to make his season debut against RHP Troy Melton for Erie. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 am from Prince George's Stadium.

