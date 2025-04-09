Eighth Inning Dooms Baysox in First Home Loss
April 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Chesapeake Baysox News Release
BOWIE, MD. - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, were defeated by the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, by a final score of 7-4 from Prince George's Stadium on Wednesday night.
After Erie (4-1) scored a pair of runs through the first two innings, Silas Ardoin evened the score at two with a two-run double to left in the third. Frederick Bencosme gave Chesapeake (3-2) a 3-2 lead with an infield RBI single.
In the fourth, Baysox starting right-hander Ryan Long was one out away from getting through four innings pitched but Trei Cruz hit a game-tying RBI double to knock Long out of the game. The 25-year-old in his season debut struck out eight (one shy of matching his career-high) in 3.2 innings and allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks in a no decision.
With the game tied at three heading into the eighth, the SeaWolves scored four runs on two hits and two errors against right-hander Levi Wells (L, 0-1) to take a 7-3 lead. A fielding error by Ardoin brought home the go-ahead run while a throwing error by Creed Willems brought home two more runs before a Cruz sac fly extended the lead to four.
Wells struck out five in 3.1 innings of relief in his Double-A debut.
Erie right-hander and former Baysox reliever Tim Naughton (W, 1-0) pitched three innings and gave up one unearned run to pick up the win.
Chesapeake continues its six-game home series against Erie tomorrow morning. RHP Alex Pham is scheduled to make his season debut against RHP Troy Melton for Erie. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 am from Prince George's Stadium.
Ticket plans and group offers for the 2025 season are currently on sale. For more information on the Baysox schedule, tickets, and the latest team news, fans can call (301) 805-6000, visit Baysox.com, and/or follow the team on Facebook, X, and Instagram.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from April 9, 2025
- Kayfus Drives in Three to Pace Akron Attack in 13-1 Win - Akron RubberDucks
- Tres Gonzalez Tosses Scoreless 8th Inning - Altoona Curve
- Error-Aided Four-Spot in Eighth Gives Graham 800th Win - Erie SeaWolves
- Eighth Inning Dooms Baysox in First Home Loss - Chesapeake Baysox
- Williams Delivers Three in Wednesday Win - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- Senators Notch 2025's First Victory - Harrisburg Senators
- Dees Deals in Debut, Patriots Drop Third Straight - Somerset Patriots
- Sea Dogs Suffer First Loss of the Season, 4-1 to Fisher Cats - Portland Sea Dogs
- Pitching Powers Fightin Phils to Victory over Patriots - Reading Fightin Phils
- Whitman Works Strong Debut But Squirrels Fall to Sens, 3-1 - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Yard Goats Sweep Doubleheader in New York - Hartford Yard Goats
- Binghamton Drops Both to Hartford in Home-Opening Doubleheader - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Clarke Schmidt Currently Scheduled to Start for Double-A Somerset on Thursday - Somerset Patriots
- SeaWolves Announce Easter Weekend Details - Erie SeaWolves
- April 9, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Hartford Yard Goats & Eversource Kick off 2025 Student Reading Challenge - Hartford Yard Goats
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Chesapeake Baysox Stories
- Eighth Inning Dooms Baysox in First Home Loss
- Bullpen Bends But Doesn't Break in Baysox Home Opener Victory
- Baysox Offense Sputters in Series Finale Loss
- Baysox Offense Bears Fruit Late in Saturday Shutout Win over Curve
- Baysox Complete Comeback to Win Season Opener