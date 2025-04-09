Kayfus Drives in Three to Pace Akron Attack in 13-1 Win

April 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Akron first baseman CJ Kayfus picked up four of Akron's 15 hits as the RubberDucks overpower the Altoona Curve 13-1 at Canal Park on Wednesday night.

Turning Point

After Altoona tied the game in the top of the second, Akron quickly retook the lead in the bottom half. Alex Mooney opened the frame with a double for his first Double-A hit. Mooney eventually came around to score on a wild pitch later in the inning to make it 2-1 Akron. After a Kyle Dernedde walk, Travis Bazzana tripled down the line in left to stretch the lead to 3-1. Two batters later, Kayfus launched a two-run home run to bullpens in center.

Mound Presence

RubberDucks starter Rodney Boone celebrated his birthday on Wednesday by striking out Curve batters. The left-hander struck out seven over three and a third innings while allowing just one run. Jake Miller followed with a scoreless inning and two-thirds. Ross Carver followed with three shutout innings scattering three hits. Allan Hernandez worked a scoreless ninth to wrap up the win.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks cracked the scoreboard first in the bottom of the first when Cooper Ingle scored on a balk to give Akron the 1-0 lead. After the four run second and a Mooney sac-fly in the third, the Akron offense exploded in the fourth. Kayfus opened the scoring with an RBI double before coming home on a Joe Lampe triple. Jake Fox drove in Lampe with an RBI single before scoring later in the frame on a Tyresse Turner two-run double, which capped the five run inning. The RubberDucks added on two more in the fifth behind a solo home run from Ingle and a sac-fly by Lampe to make it 13-1 RubberDucks.

Notebook

Akron's 5-0 start is the best since the 2021 RubberDucks started the season 6-0 and matches the 2016 RubberDucks for second best start to a season since 2005....Kayfus became the second RubberDucks batter this season to go 4-for-5 in a game and finish a triple shy of the cycle (Bazzana on 4/5 in Richmond)...After going hitless in Richmond, Fox now has three hits and three RBI in two games against Altoona...Bazzana's triple was his first professional triple...Game Time: 3:06...Attendance: 1,250.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their six-game-series with Altoona at 6:35 p.m. Thursday at Canal Park. It will be a battle of University of Florida products as Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (1-0, 1.80 ERA) is scheduled to face Altoona lefty Hunter Barco (0-0, 0.00 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.