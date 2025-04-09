Error-Aided Four-Spot in Eighth Gives Graham 800th Win

April 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (4-1) scored four times in the eighth inning to beat Chesapeake (3-2) 7-4.

The win was SeaWolves manager Andrew Graham's 800th managerial win in his career.

Erie got off the quick start against Chesapeake starter Ryan Long. Trei Cruz began the game with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and scored on a double by Carlos Mendoza.

In the second, Erie had Jim Jarvis at third base and Brady Allen at second with one out. Jarvis attempted to score on a short wild pitch from Long before pausing. In the ensuing rundown, Anthony Servideo's throw home from third base hit Jarvis in the back. The throwing error allowed Jarvis to score, making it 2-0 Erie.

Joseph Montalvo made his first Double-A start for Erie and turned in a pair of scoreless frames before struggling in the third. A walk to Servideo and infield hits by Enrique Bradfield Jr. and Jeremiah Jackson loaded the bases with no outs. After Creed Willems struck out, Silas Ardoin lashed a two-run double to tie the game. Frederick Bencosme then reached on an RBI infield single, giving the Baysox a 3-2 lead.

Montalvo departed after 2.2 innings, allowing three runs on five hits, two walks, and three strikeouts.

The SeaWolves knotted the score at 3-3 in the fourth when Cruz doubled home Allen with the tying run.

The game remained tied until the eighth inning. Levi Wells had thrown three scoreless innings in his Double-A debut before returning to the mound in the eighth for his fourth frame. Singles by Chris Meyers and Roberto Campos began the inning. Jarvis replaced Campos after a fielder's choice, putting Meyers at third with one out. Allen then scooted a ground ball under Ardoin's glove at first for a run-scoring fielding error, plating Meyers to give Erie a 4-3 lead. Danny Serretti's soft ground ball then scored two more as Willems, the catcher, errantly threw the ball down the right field line. Jarvis and Allen scored to make it 6-3 while Serretti advanced to third. Cruz plated Serretti on a sacrifice fly, making it 7-3.

Tim Naughton tossed the final three frames for Erie. His wild pitch in the eighth plated Ardoin, making it 7-4.

Naughton (1-0) earned the relief win over Wells (0-1).

Erie continues the six-game trip with an 11:05 a.m. first pitch on Thursday. Troy Melton makes his second start of the season; he faces Alex Pham.

