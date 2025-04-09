Clarke Schmidt Currently Scheduled to Start for Double-A Somerset on Thursday

April 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Somerset Patriots News Release









Clarke Schmidt pitching for the New York Yankees

(Somerset Patriots, Credit: New York Yankees) Clarke Schmidt pitching for the New York Yankees(Somerset Patriots, Credit: New York Yankees)

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees have announced that RHP Clarke Schmidt is currently scheduled to start for the Double-A Somerset Patriots on Thursday, April 10. The Patriots take on the Reading Fightin Phils (PHI) at TD Bank Ballpark at 6:35 pm.

Schmidt previously pitched on rehab assignment with Somerset on Saturday in Hartford and struck out seven over 3.1 scoreless innings pitched.

The Yankees placed Schmidt on the 15-day injured list on 3/24/25 with right rotator cuff tendonitis. He went 5-5 with a 2.85 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 93 K over 85.1 IP over 16 games started in 2024.

Schmidt was selected by the Yankees in the first round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of the University of South Carolina and made his MLB debut with the team on 9/4/20. He has since gone 19-20 with a 3.95 ERA and 311 K in 314.2 IP in 83 games pitched (53 starts).

Schmidt has also rehabbed with Somerset during the 2021 and 2024 seasons and combined for a 0-1 record with a 3.68 ERA and 18 K in 14.2 IP in those four rehab starts.

Images from this story



Clarke Schmidt pitching for the New York Yankees

(New York Yankees)

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.