Dees Deals in Debut, Patriots Drop Third Straight
April 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Reading Fightin' Phils in the second game of their series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, NJ on Wednesday night by a final score of 3-1.
From the second inning to the eighth inning, 19 straight Patriots batters were retired by the Fightin' Phils pitching staff.
RHP Bailey Dees (4.2 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) made his season debut and retired 10 batters in a row entering the fifth inning.
RHP Luis Pacheco (2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K) retired all eight batters he faced for the Patriots in his second relief appearance of the season.
RF Jared Wegner (1-for-4, RBI, 2 K, SB) had the Patriots' first hit and RBI of the game, both on an RBI-infield single in the first inning that gave Somerset a 1-0 lead.
DH Spencer Jones (0-for-3, R, BB, 2 K) reached base and scored a run for a fourth consecutive game.
