Sea Dogs Suffer First Loss of the Season, 4-1 to Fisher Cats

April 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (4-1) suffered their first loss of the season 4-1 to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (2-2) on Wednesday night. The Sea Dogs are now tied for first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League with the Hartford Yard Goats.

For the second-straight game, the Sea Dogs pitching staff combined for 18 strikeouts. Starter RHP Blake Wehunt fanned six in his season debut, RHP Reidis Sena finished with four, RHP Alex Hoppe tallied five in his 2.2 innings and RHP Jonathan Brand struck out the side in the ninth inning.

The Fisher Cats struck first in the top of the second inning. With one out, Devonte Brown reached on an error, followed by a double from Dasan Brown to put two runners in scoring position. Ryan McCarty then hit a groundball to the first baseman, Tyler Miller, who committed a fielding error allowing Devonte Brown to score.

Peyton Williams extended New Hampshire's lead to 3-0 with a two-run homer in the third inning.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Max Ferguson drew a lead-off walk then stole second base. He scored on an RBI single by Mark Kolozsvary and the Sea Dogs continued to trail, 3-1.

New Hampshire plated their final run in the top of the seventh inning off an RBI single by Peyton Williams.

RHP Devereaux Harrison (1-0, 180 ERA) earned the win for the Fisher Cats tossing 5.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking two and striking out eight. RHP Blake Wehunt (0-1, 5.40 ERA) was given the loss pitching 3.1 innings allowing two runs on three hits while walking one and striking out eight. Conor Larkin (1) earned the save throwing 1.0 scoreless inning.

The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats will meet again tomorrow, Thursday, April 10th at 6pm. RHP Tyler Uberstine (0-0, 6.75 ERA) will start for Portland while the Fisher Cats will send RHP CJ Van Eyk (0-1, 3.86 ERA) to the bump.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.