Senators Notch 2025's First Victory
April 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 3-1 Wednesday night at FNB Field. The win was the first of the season for Harrisburg. The Senators took a 1-0 lead in the first and then after Richmond tied the game in the fourth, scored twice in the sixth for the win.
THE BIG PLAY
Nick Schnell tripled in two runs with two outs in the sixth inning to provide the winning margin.
FILIBUSTERS
The Senators didn't commit an error for the first time this season. Schnell had two hits, which were his first two on the year. Yoyo Morales also had two hits which were his first two hits of the season. Tyler Schoff earned the win with two scoreless innings in relief. Marquis Grissom, Jr. earned his first save tossing a scoreless ninth.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Richmond Flying Squirrels play game three of their six-game series Thursday at 12:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 11:45 a.m.
