Whitman Works Strong Debut But Squirrels Fall to Sens, 3-1

April 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Joe Whitman threw five strong innings and Jairo Pomares homered for the second consecutive games, but the Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Harrisburg Senators, 3-1, on Wednesday night at FNB Field.

The Flying Squirrels (1-3) outhit the Senators (1-3), 8-6, but stranded seven in the game and went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.

Whitman threw five innings and allowed one run on four hits, striking out four with no walks.

The Senators took a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Donta' Williams was hit by a pitch and moved from first to third on a wild pitch by Whitman. Yohandy Morales followed with an RBI single.

The Flying Squirrels tied the score in the fourth with a solo homer by Pomares.

In the sixth, Nick Schnell hit a two-out, two-run triple against Dylan Cumming (Loss, 0-1) to move Harrisburg ahead, 3-1.

A pair of single placed the potential tying run on base in the ninth, but Marquis Grissom Jr. (Save, 1) finished the game for the Senators.

Harrisburg relievers Tyler Schoff (Win, 1-0) and Garrett Davila combined for three scoreless innings.

The Flying Squirrels and Senators continue the series on Thursday afternoon at FNB Field. Left-hander John Michael Bertrand (0-1, 8.10) will start for Richmond opposed by Harrisburg lefty Dustin Saenz (0-1, 27.00). First pitch is scheduled for noon.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series against the Chesapeake Baysox from April 15-20. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

