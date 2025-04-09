April 9, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

April 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

FIRST WALK-OFF OF THE YEAR The Portland Sea Dogs won in walk-off fashion last night, 2-1 over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Tied 1-1 heading into the bottom of the tenth inning, Corey Rosier was the runner placed at second base. He advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Mikey Romero. Rosier scored the winning run on a RBI single to right field by Max Ferguson and walked it off as the snow continued to fall. In the top of the second inning, the Fisher Cats got on the board first as Yohendrick Piñango (1) cranked a solo home run to give New Hampshire a 1-0 lead. The Sea Dogs got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth inning. After a leadoff walk by Max Ferguson, he stole both second and then third base. Blaze Jordan hit a sacrifice fly to left field to tied the game, 1-1.

DELTA DENTAL SNOWGLOBE The official temperature at first pitch last night was 35 degrees. Roughly 15 minutes before first pitch, it began snowing heavily but not accumulating on the field so the game was able to start on time.

RELIEVERS HOLDING DOWN THE FORT Through the first four games of the season, Sea Dogs relievers are 3-0 with a 2.14 ERA. In 21.0 innings, they have only allowed five earned runs while walking 14 and striking out 28.

LAST ONE STANDING The Portland Sea Dogs are the only undefeated team in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. In the Southwest Division, the Akron RubberDucks are also undefeated at 4-0.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League while the Hartford Yard Goats are in second place, 1.5 games behind Portland. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are in third place, 3.0 games out of first and the New Hampshire Fisher Cats are in fourth place, 2.5 games behind Portland. The Reading Fightin Phils and Somerset Patriots are tied for last place in the division, 3.0 games out of first.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY April 9, 2017 - Danny Mars hit his first Double-A homer, a two-out, two-run homer in the eighth inning, lifting the Sea Dogs to an 11-10 win over Reading at Hadlock Field. Portland three 2-out runs in the eighth to win.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Blake Wehunt will take the mound for the Sea Dogs in his 2025 debut. He last pitched on September 11th last season making his Double-A debut with Portland and tossed 5.0 innings allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out one. He did not issue a walk. Last season, in 22 games (all starts) with Single-A Salem, High-A Greenville, and Portland, posted a 3.88 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and .207 opponent AVG (97.1 IP, 42 ER, 74 H. He was ranked T-5th among Boston minor leaguers in starts.

