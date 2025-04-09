Yard Goats Sweep Doubleheader in New York

April 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton, NY- The Hartford Yard Goats swept a doubleheader against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Wednesday, winning 4-0 and 5-3 at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, New York. The Yard Goats are now 4-1 for the first time since the inaugural season of 2016. Starter Blake Adams set the tone of the day in game one and was outstanding in his first start of the season, firing five no-hit innings with a career-high 11 strikeouts. He retired 15 of 16 batters faced, including eight consecutive strikeouts from the second through fourth innings, and allowed only a walk while earning the win. The Yard Goats battled back from a 3-1 deficit in game two by scoring four runs in the fifth inning with the big hit coming from Jose Torres, a two-RBI double.

The Yard Goats began their day by scoring two runs in the first inning off Binghamton starter Jonathan Pintaro. The right hander walked three of the first four batters, including a bases loaded walk to Zach Kokoska, scoring Cole Carrigg to give Hartford a 1-0 lead. The second run scored on a double play ground ball. Hartford added a pair of runs in the sixth inning to make it 4-0, an RBI single by Bryan Betancourt and an error.

Meanwhile, Yard Goats starter Blake Adams dominated the Rumble Ponies lineup and retired the first 11 batters with nine strikeouts. He fanned the side in the second and third innings with eight consecutive strikeouts over the stretch. After allowing a two-out walk in the fourth inning, Adams retired the final four batters faced and established a new career-high 11 strikeouts in five no-hit innings. He threw 77 pitches, left with a 4-0 lead and turned things over to the bullpen in the sixth. Binghamton got its first hit as William Lugo led off the sixth inning with a single.

In game two, the Rumble Ponies scored a run in the first inning on Yard Goats starter Mason Green. The Yard Goats responded on Jose Cordova's RBI single in the second inning to tie the game at 1-1. The Mets affiliate took a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning on a two-run single by William Lugo. However, the Yard Goats batted back and scored four runs in the fifth inning chasing starter Jonah Tong from the game. Tong walked the first two batters before reliever Joshua Cornielly entered. Hartford made it 3-2 on Tong's wild pitch as Ben McCabe scored and Braiden Ward tied the game with an RBI grounder, as Carrigg slide underneath the tag of catcher Matt O'Neil. GJ Hil set up the next two runs with a double to right field. Jose Torres followed with a double down the left field line, scoring Ward and Hill and giving the Yard Goats a 5-3 lead. Reliever Matt Turner recorded the final six outs with four strikeouts to earn his first save.

The Yard Goats continue the six-game road trip on Thursday evening (6:07 PM) from Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, New York. RHP Connor Staine will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Jack Wenninger will go for Binghamton. The broadcast is available on the Free Audacy App and MiLB.com. The Yard Goats return home next Tuesday to host the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs.

Game One: Yard Goats 4, Rumble Ponies 0

WP: Blake Adams (1-0)

LP: Jonathan Pintaro (0-1)

S: None

Game Two: Yard Goats 5, Rumble Ponies 3

WP: Evan Shawver (1-0)

LP: Joshua Cornielly

S: Matt Turner (1)

