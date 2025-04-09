Hartford Yard Goats & Eversource Kick off 2025 Student Reading Challenge

April 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A Eastern League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, in partnership with Eversource, an Energize Connecticut SM Sponsor and New England's largest energy delivery company, has announced the return of a student reading challenge for the 2025 season. Students in kindergarten through eighth grade who read five books outside of the school curriculum will earn two tickets to a Yard Goats game at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. A parent or guardian must register students on the Yard Goats website (yardgoatsbaseball.com) from now until June 2nd, and students will have until July 31st to complete their books. One lucky student will be selected to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

"We are extremely excited to once again partner with Eversource on the Yard Goats Reading Challenge, which has been very successful," Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. "This program is a fun way for students to set reading goals and get rewarded for their efforts with tickets to a Yard Goats game. We look forward to honoring these diligent readers at a game this summer."

The Yard Goats encourage all school principals, teachers and parents to share this exciting program with their students. The Yard Goats introduced the 2025 reading challenge with a video read of "Just A Dream" by Chris Van Allsburg, which is available on yardgoatsbaseball.com, and can be shown in class. Just A Dream is a story about a boy who does not care about the environment until he has a terrifying dream about the future of the planet. This dream changes the boy's perspective and encourages him to make positive energy and environmental behavior changes to keep the planet healthy.

"We are proud to once again team up with the Yard Goats to support their Reading Challenge as part of our ongoing commitment to education and community engagement across Connecticut," said Eversource Vice President of Energy Efficiency and Electric Mobility Tilak Subrahmanian. "Encouraging students to set and achieve their reading goals reflects the same values we bring to our work at Eversource, as we continue to help residents and businesses learn more about energy efficiency and embrace solutions that will reduce their energy usage and costs."

The Yard Goats return to Dunkin' Park for their next homestand on Tuesday, April 15th and host the Boston Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs. Individual game tickets for all Yard Goats home games, season tickets, group tickets, hospitality options, and luxury suites are now available on yardgoatsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 9, 2025

Hartford Yard Goats & Eversource Kick off 2025 Student Reading Challenge - Hartford Yard Goats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.