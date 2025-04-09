SeaWolves Announce Easter Weekend Details

(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, have released details for Easter Weekend festivities including an Easter Egg Hunt, presented by Romolo Chocolates, and an Easter Sunday worship service.

SATURDAY, APRIL 19 - SEAWOLVES V. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (CLEVELAND GUARDIANS)

GATES OPEN: 12:30 P.M. | FIRST PITCH: 1:35 P.M.

The first 1,000 fans in attendance on Saturday, April 19 will receive a clear tote bag featuring the team's Back-2-Back Champs logo. Gates will open at 12:30 p.m. The SeaWolves will take on the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Guardians) at 1:35 p.m. The RubberDucks' roster currently includes 2024 #1 overall draft pick Travis Bazzana.

The SeaWolves will host an Easter Egg Hunt for kids (ages 12 and younger) on Saturday, April 19, presented by Romolo Chocolates. The Easter Egg Hunt will be held after the game following Moe's Kids Run the Bases.

50 random eggs will contain a special Romolo Golden Ticket, each redeemable for a one-pound Romolo chocolate bunny. Select eggs will contain Romolo chocolate candies. Families may bring their own Easter baskets for the hunt or use that day's clear tote giveaway.

The Easter Bunny will be in attendance on April 19 starting at 3:30 p.m. to take photos with fans.

SUNDAY, APRIL 20 - SEAWOLVES V. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (CLEVELAND GUARDIANS)

GATES OPEN: 12:30 P.M. | FIRST PITCH: 1:35 P.M.

UPMC Park will host an Easter service on Sunday, April 20 before the SeaWolves' scheduled 1:35 p.m. game against Akron.

The worship service will begin at 11:00 a.m., and gates open at 10:15 a.m. Jeff Williams of Frontier Lumber will perform the sermon, and worship music will be performed by The Band 814. The service will last approximately 45 minutes.

The first 1,000 people through the gates for the worship service will receive a free ticket to that day's SeaWolves game courtesy of Frontier Lumber. Preregistration for those tickets is available online now through the Erie First Assembly of God's website, at ErieFirst.org/Easter. Fans who pre-register can pick up their tickets at UPMC Park on the morning of the event. After pre-registration has closed, any remaining tickets will be available to walk-up attendees until the start of the Easter service.

All kids in attendance for the service will receive a gift courtesy of Erie First Assembly of God. Those wishing to be baptized on Easter Sunday may do so via a portable water tank at UPMC Park.

Additionally, the SeaWolves will host a special Easter Sunday buffet in the UPMC Park Stadium Club For $55, fans can purchase a buffet-inclusive ticket with Stadium Club seating and a menu featuring glazed baked ham, shrimp alfredo pasta, cheesy asparagus-topped chicken, baked squash and zucchini, roasted potatoes, fresh fruit, a house salad, rolls and butter, and freshly baked cookies. Fans wishing to upgrade from Upper or Lower Box seats to the Stadium Club for the Easter buffet should contact the UPMC Park ticket office by Wednesday, April 16 at 814-456-1300 Option 1.

Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.

