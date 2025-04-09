Binghamton Drops Both to Hartford in Home-Opening Doubleheader

April 9, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (1-3) were swept by the Hartford Yard Goats (4-1) in Wednesday's doubleheader at Mirabito Stadium. These games were Binghamton's first two home games of the season.

Game One: Yard Goats 4, Rumble Ponies 0 (Final/7)

Binghamton right-hander Jonathan Pintaro (0-1) allowed two runs in the first inning when Zach Kokoska drew an RBI walk and Juan Guerrero hit into a double play.

Hartford right-hander Blake Adams (1-0) was dominant. He threw five no-hit innings with a career-high 11 strikeouts, and he issued just one walk. Adams struck out eight-straight batters during the start.

In the top of the sixth inning, Hartford added two insurance runs against right-hander Alex Carrillo. Third baseman Kyle Karros scored on an error and catcher Bryant Betancourt hit an RBI single that made it 4-0.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, designated hitter William Lugo led off with a single against reliever Sam Weatherly, which marked Binghamton's first hit of the game. Shortstop Jett Williams later doubled, but both runners were stranded.

Third baseman Nick Lorusso led off the seventh inning with a double, but was stranded.

Right-hander Hunter Parsons struck out four batters over 2.1 scoreless innings in relief and right-hander Cam Foster struck out two batters over 1.1 hitless and scoreless innings in relief for Binghamton.

Game Two: Yard Goats 5, Rumble Ponies 3 (Final/7)

Binghamton took the lead in the bottom of the first against left-hander Mason Green. Center fielder Nick Morabito recorded his first Double-A hit and then stole second base. Designated hitter Ryan Clifford followed with an RBI double that made it 1-0.

Hartford tied the game in the second inning on first baseman Jose Cordova's RBI single.

In the fourth inning, Lorusso hit a leadoff ground-rule double and left fielder Rowdey Jordan drew a one-out walk. Later in the inning, Lugo drilled a two-run single that put Binghamton up 3-1.

Hartford followed with a four-run fifth inning to go up 5-3. The frame was highlighted by left fielder Braiden Ward's RBI fielder's choice and shortstop Jose Torres' two-run double. Reliever Joshua Cornielly (0-1) allowed two inherited runners to score and issued two additional runs in the frame.

Right-hander Luis Moreno struck out three batters over 1.1 scoreless innings in relief in his first outing for Binghamton this season.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game series against the Yard Goats (Double-A, Colorado Rockies) on Thursday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: Pintaro's final line in the first game: L, 2.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K...Right-hander Jonah Tong started the second game, which was his season debut (4+ IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 5 K)... Binghamton's pitchers combined to strike out 22 batters and issue 12 walks across the doubleheader...Binghamton's hitters combined to strike out 27 times and walk just twice...Clifford went 2-for-3 in the second game, recording his first multi-hit game and first run batted in of the season...Lorusso hit a double in each game of the doubleheader and leads the team with three doubles.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.