Toronto Marlies Host Rockford IceHogs in Midweek Matchup

February 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies take on the Rockford Icehogs on Wednesday morning in their second school day game of the season. This will be the second and final matchup between the two clubs this regular season.

The two teams last met on December 16th when the Marlies won 4-3. Currently Toronto sits 2nd overall in the league with a 36-14-2-1 record, while Rockford is in 13th place with a 26-19-4-4 record on the season.

Both teams head into Wednesday's game with a loss. Toronto is coming off a 1-0 loss to the Syracuse Crunch on Sunday, while Rockford lost 2-0 to the Iowa Wild on Saturday.

Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Nick Abruzzese who has 38 points (15G, 23A) in 53 games, and Noel Hoefenmayer who leads all defensemen on the team with 33 points (10G, 23A) On the IceHogs side, Lukas Reichel leads the way with 46 points (17G, 29A).

Puck drop is at 11:00am on the Toronto Maple Leafs app and AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.