Zech Included with Kane in Trade to New York
February 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have acquired a conditional 2023 second round pick (which could become a 2024 first round pick if conditions are met), a 2025 fourth round pick and defenseman Andy Welinski from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Patrick Kane and defenseman Cooper Zech. Chicago also receives defenseman Vili Saarijarvi from the Arizona Coyotes as part of the trade.
Zech, 24, posted two points (1G, 1A) in 13 games with Rockford this season in his first year with the organization.
The IceHogs play next on Wednesday, Mar. 1 against the Toronto Marlies at 10 a.m. CT at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The next home game for Rockford is on Wednesday, Mar. 15 against the Manitoba Moose.
