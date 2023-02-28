Zech Included with Kane in Trade to New York

February 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release









Rockford IceHogs' Cooper Zech

(Rockford IceHogs) Rockford IceHogs' Cooper Zech(Rockford IceHogs)

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have acquired a conditional 2023 second round pick (which could become a 2024 first round pick if conditions are met), a 2025 fourth round pick and defenseman Andy Welinski from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Patrick Kane and defenseman Cooper Zech. Chicago also receives defenseman Vili Saarijarvi from the Arizona Coyotes as part of the trade.

Zech, 24, posted two points (1G, 1A) in 13 games with Rockford this season in his first year with the organization.

The IceHogs play next on Wednesday, Mar. 1 against the Toronto Marlies at 10 a.m. CT at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The next home game for Rockford is on Wednesday, Mar. 15 against the Manitoba Moose.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.