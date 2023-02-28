Hogs Acquire Jordan for Clendening; Welinski Loaned to Rockford

February 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release









Chicago Blackhawks' Andy Welinski in action

(Rockford IceHogs) Chicago Blackhawks' Andy Welinski in action(Rockford IceHogs)

The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has acquired forward Zach Jordan from the Hartford Wolf Pack in exchange for defenseman Adam Clendening. In addition, the Chicago Blackhawks announced today that defenseman Andy Welinski has been loaned to Rockford. Jordan will be loaned to the ECHL's Indy Fuel.

Welinski, 29, has dressed in 40 games this season with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL), tallying 16 points (4G, 12A). His 12 assists and 16 points each rank fourth among club blueliners. Welinski was acquired earlier today by Chicago in a trade that sent Patrick Kane and Cooper Zech to the New York Rangers.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound defenseman has appeared in 46 career regular-season NHL games with the Anaheim Ducks from 2017-21, registering six points (1G, 5A). He made one appearance in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2018, skating in three postseason games with Anaheim. Additionally, Welinski has recorded 139 points (39G, 100A) in 270 career AHL regular-season games with the San Diego Gulls (2016-19 and 2021-21), Lehigh Valley Phantoms (2019-20), Stockton Heat (2021-22) and Hartford (2022-23). He was named to the AHL All-Star Game in 2017-18 after registering career highs in goals (10), assists (24), and points (34).

Clendening, 30, had recorded 24 points (3G, 21A) in 48 games with Rockford this season in his fifth campaign with the team.

Jordan, 26, is in his third professional season out of the University of Nebraska Omaha. The 6-foot-3, 216-pound winger has appeared in one game with Hartford this season and has also tabbed 26 points (17G, 9A) in 43 games with the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen during the campaign. After starting his professional career in Slovakia, Jordan played the previous season and a half with the Cleveland Monsters where he registered 6 points (4G, 2A) in 27 games in 2020-21 and three points (2G, 1A) in 19 games in 2021-22.

The IceHogs play next on Wednesday, Mar. 1 against the Toronto Marlies at 10 a.m. CT at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The next home game for Rockford is on Wednesday, Mar. 15 against the Manitoba Moose.

Watch & Listen Live!

Download the IceHogs App!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.