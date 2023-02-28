Ads to Host over 8,500 Kids for Sold out Kids Game Wednesday

February 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals are expecting over 8,500 school kids and teachers when they play host to the Iowa Wild on Wednesday morning at 10:30 at Panther Arena in the first Baird/UW-Milwaukee School Day Game this season.

With the addition of regular tickets sold, the game is officially sold out marking the team's first sell-out at Panther Arena since before the pandemic.

The age range includes students as young as kindergarten all the way through high school. Students in elementary and middle school will receive a workbook covering subjects like math, science, geography, and health as they pertain to hockey in general and the Admirals specifically. High school students will be given a private presentation before the doors opening to Panther Arena from team executives to learn about how the Admirals function from a business perspective, including promotions, ticket sales, and social media.

This is the second School Game of the season for the Admirals. The team held one in the fall on November 9th against the Chicago Wolves.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.