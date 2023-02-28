Ads to Host over 8,500 Kids for Sold out Kids Game Wednesday
February 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Admirals are expecting over 8,500 school kids and teachers when they play host to the Iowa Wild on Wednesday morning at 10:30 at Panther Arena in the first Baird/UW-Milwaukee School Day Game this season.
With the addition of regular tickets sold, the game is officially sold out marking the team's first sell-out at Panther Arena since before the pandemic.
The age range includes students as young as kindergarten all the way through high school. Students in elementary and middle school will receive a workbook covering subjects like math, science, geography, and health as they pertain to hockey in general and the Admirals specifically. High school students will be given a private presentation before the doors opening to Panther Arena from team executives to learn about how the Admirals function from a business perspective, including promotions, ticket sales, and social media.
This is the second School Game of the season for the Admirals. The team held one in the fall on November 9th against the Chicago Wolves.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2023
- Rangers Assign Carpenter to Wolf Pack, Trade Austin Rueschhoff to Nashville - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Ads to Host over 8,500 Kids for Sold out Kids Game Wednesday - Milwaukee Admirals
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blue Jackets Recall Jet Greaves, Assign Billy Sweezey to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Ontario Reign Game Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- $2 Beers Friday and First Responders Night Saturday - Bakersfield Condors
- Anaheim Ducks Claim Scott Harrington on Waivers - San Diego Gulls
- Superhero Night Is Friday, March 10 - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Dallas Stars Loan Karlstrom and Olofsson to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Bruins Buzz - February 28 - Providence Bruins
- Evangelista Recalled by Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- Bears Keep Marching On - Hershey Bears
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Marching Home to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Outdoor Classic Awaits Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in Cleveland - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Griffins Battle Chicago, Iowa in Chase for Final Playoff Spot - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Lind's Overtime Winner Puts Firebirds over Barracuda - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Ads to Host over 8,500 Kids for Sold out Kids Game Wednesday
- Evangelista Recalled by Predators
- Gravel Reassigned to Milwaukee
- Ads Earn Point in OT Loss
- Point Streak Ends for Ads