Rangers Assign Carpenter to Wolf Pack, Trade Austin Rueschhoff to Nashville

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the team has assigned forward Ryan Carpenter to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. In addition, the club has traded forward Austin Rueschhoff to the Nashville Predators in exchange for future considerations.

Carpenter, 32, has scored 28 points (13 g, 15 a) in 31 games with the Wolf Pack this season. In Hartford's last game on Saturday night, he collected three points (1 g, 2 a) in the club's 4-1 victory over the Syracuse Crunch. In addition to his time in the Connecticut capital this season, Carpenter has scored three points (1 g, 2 a) in 22 games with the Rangers.

The native of Oviedo, Florida, has skated in 330 career NHL games with the Rangers, Calgary Flames, Chicago Blackhawks, Vegas Golden Knights, and San Jose Sharks.

Rueschhoff, 25, has appeared in 31 games with the Wolf Pack this season, scoring eleven points (2 g, 9 a). The native of Wentzville, Missouri, joined the Rangers as a free agent on March 20th, 2020.

In 113 career AHL games, all with the Wolf Pack, Rueschhoff has scored 43 points (20 g, 23 a).

