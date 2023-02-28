Dallas Stars Loan Karlstrom and Olofsson to Texas Stars

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned forwards Fredrik Karlstrom and Fredrik Olofsson to the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Karlstrom, 25, has appeared in three games for Dallas this season, going scoreless with a +1 rating and two shots on goal. He made his season debut on Feb. 17 at Minnesota. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound forward has one assist (0-1--1) in six career NHL games, all with Dallas.

Karlstrom has skated in 43 games with Texas this season, recording 23 points (10-13--23). He shares eighth among club forwards in goals and ninth in assists and points. Karlstrom also ranks seventh overall in shots on goal (91).

Karlstrom has 52 points (26-26--52) in 108 career regular-season games with Texas (2021-23) and one goal (1-0--1) in two postseason contests in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Karlstrom was originally selected by Dallas in the third round (90th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

Olofsson, 26, has four points (1-3--4) in 17 games for Dallas this season. He made his NHL debut on Dec. 27, 2022 at Nashville and tallied his first career NHL goal (1-0--1) on Dec. 31, 2022 vs. San Jose, which also marked his first career game-winning goal. On Feb. 18 vs. Columbus, Olofsson logged a career-high 13:17 TOI.

In 37 games with Texas this season, Olofsson has 14 points (5-9--14) and a +11 rating. He ranks sixth among club forwards and eighth overall in plus-minus and has 42 shots on goal in his first full AHL season. Olofsson has appeared in 39 career AHL games with Texas and Rockford, registering 14 points.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound forward was originally selected by Chicago in the fourth round (98th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft and signed a one-year contract with Dallas on May 18, 2022.

