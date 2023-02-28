Blue Jackets Recall Jet Greaves, Assign Billy Sweezey to Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Tuesday that the Blue Jackets recalled goaltender Jet Greaves from the Monsters and assigned defenseman Billy Sweezey to Cleveland. In 29 appearances for the Monsters this season, Greaves went 11-11-4 with a 3.42 goals-against average (GAA) and .891 save percentage (S%) while Sweezey posted a +1 rating in one appearance for Columbus this season, adding 0-9-9 with 49 penalty minutes in 41 appearances for Cleveland.

A 6'0", 179 lb. left-catching native of Cambridge, ON, Greaves, 21, went 23-23-6 with one shutout, a 3.13 GAA and .898 S% in 58 career AHL appearances, all for Cleveland, spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-23. Last season, Greaves added a 10-5-0 record with a 3.05 GAA and .907 S% in 15 ECHL appearances for the Kalamazoo Wings. Prior to his professional career, Greaves went 20-27-5 with three shutouts, a 3.71 GAA and .899 S% in 60 career OHL appearances for the Barrie Colts spanning two seasons from 2018-20 and was named to the 2018-19 OHL First All-Rookie Team.

A 6'2", 203 lb. right-shooting native of Hanson, MA, Sweezey, 27, logged 4-20-24 with 189 penalty minutes in 133 career AHL appearances spanning parts of three seasons from 2020-23 with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Cleveland. Prior to his professional career, Sweezey tallied 3-26-29 with 159 penalty minutes and a +16 rating in 127 career NCAA appearances for Yale University spanning four seasons from 2016-20 and added 3-1-4 with 135 penalty minutes and a +8 rating in 58 career USHL appearances for the Dubuque Fighting Saints and Chicago Steel spanning parts of two seasons from 2014-16.

