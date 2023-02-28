$2 Beers Friday and First Responders Night Saturday

The Condors start a seven-game homestand with two big games this weekend!

Friday is $2 Beer Night with Bud Light Seltzer and Michelob Ultra just $2 through the end of the first intermission

Enjoy music from the Bakersfield Worship Project as part of Faith & Fun Night presented by 88.3 LIFE FM.

Saturday is First Responders Night as we honor the brave men and women of our law enforcement and emergency personnel presented by Eyewitness News, 107.9 KUZZ, and SC Architect

Your Condors ticket is your ticket to the annual Guns N Hoses game which starts at 2 p.m. and raises money for local law enforcement and fire personnel

See K9 demonstrations, emergency vehicles and other displays at the Condors game

