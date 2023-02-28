Evangelista Recalled by Predators

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Luke Evangelista from Milwaukee. In addition, the Admirals have signed forward Tye Felhaber to a Professional Try-Out Contract (PTO).

Evangelista has been called up from the Admirals for the first time after leading Milwaukee in points with 41 (9g-32a) through 49 games this season as a rookie. The 6-foot, 183-pound forward is first among AHL first-year skaters in assists (32) and is tied for second in points, helping him earn a spot in the league's All-Star Classic earlier this month. Entering Tuesday's game, he has tallied a point in nine of his last 12 contests, posting a goal and 11 assists during that stretch; it comes on the heels of a six-game run from Dec. 30-Fan. 11 in which he recorded nine points (4g-5a), including his first career AHL hat trick on Jan. 10 at Tucson.

Felhaber joins the Admirals from the Fort Wayne Komets where he leads the team in scoring with 63 points on 14 goals and 49 assists while skating in 51 games. The Pembroke, ON native has seen action in 93 career AHL games with the Texas Stars and Syracuse Crunch. He has eight goals and 10 assists to go along with 62 PIMs in those contests.

The Admirals return home to Panther Arena on Wednesday morning at 10:30 am in a Baird/UW-Milwaukee School Day Game against the Iowa Wild.

