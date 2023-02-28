Bruins Buzz - February 28

SPLITTING GAMES

The Providence Bruins are hanging on to first place in the Atlantic Division after splitting their two games last weekend. Last Friday, the P-Bruins defeated the Charlotte Checkers 6-5 in overtime thanks to Mike Reilly's three goals and two assists. John Beecher posted a four-point night on a goal and three assists. On Sunday, Providence fell 5-1 to a red-hot Rochester Americans squad. Beecher tallied his second goal in as many games.

NEW ACQUISITION

The Boston Bruins made a trade with the Colorado Avalanche last Saturday, acquiring forward Shane Bowers in the deal. Bowers, 23, spent the last five seasons with the Colorado Eagles, tallying 14 points in 37 games this season. Bowers also appeared in one NHL game with the Avalanche. The Halifax, Nova Scotia, native played two seasons at Boston University and represented Team Canada at the 2019 World Junior Championships.

REILLY ON HIS PLAY FRIDAY

"I feel like I go in each night trying to use my shot. Sometimes I get too passive, selective a little bit. I had some guys before the game joking around with me saying 'let it rip tonight' and I got some lucky breaks." - Mike Reilly

UP NEXT

The Providence Bruins hit the road on Thursday, starting the trip off against the Bridgeport Islanders at 7:00 P.M. The team travels to Hershey, P.A., to take on the Bears on Saturday at 7:00 P.M. The P-Bruins conclude the trip on Sunday, taking on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 4:05 P.M.

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Merkulov (17)

Assists: Ahcan (24)

Points: Merkulov (40)

+/-: Beecher (+11)

PIM: Abate (62)

GAA: Bussi (2.27)

Save %: Bussi (.930)

Wins: Bussi (16)

TEAM STATS

RECORD: 31-11-8-2

DIVISON RANK: 1st Atlantic

GOALS FOR: 159

GOALS AGAINST: 139

PP: 18.1% (39/216)

PK: 82.4% (36/204)

TOP SCORER: Merkulov (17-23-40)

