Wolf Pack and IceHogs Complete Trade Following Rangers Blockbuster with Blackhawks and Coyotes
February 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today the completion of a three-team trade with the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and Arizona Coyotes. New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin, meanwhile, announced today the completion of a trade with the AHL's Rockford IceHogs.
The Rangers have acquired forward Patrick Kane and defenseman Cooper Zech from the Blackhawks, while the Blackhawks have acquired defenseman Andy Welinski, a conditional second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft from the Rangers.
In addition, the Blackhawks have also acquired defenseman Villi Saarijarvi from the Coyotes, while the Coyotes have acquired a conditional third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.
The Wolf Pack and IceHogs have also announced the completion of a trade. The Wolf Pack have acquired defenseman Adam Clendening from the IceHogs in exchange for forward Zach Jordan.
Welinski, 29, appeared in 40 games with the Wolf Pack this season, scoring 16 points (4 g, 12 a). The native of Duluth, Minnesota, signed with the Rangers as a free agent on July 15th, 2022. He has appeared in 270 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, Stockton Heat, San Diego Gulls, and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, scoring 139 career points (39 g, 100 a).
Zech, 24, has split this season between the IceHogs, and the ECHL's Indy Fuel. In 13 games with the IceHogs, Zech has scored two points (1 g, 1 a). In eight games with the Fuel, he has scored ten points (5 g, 5 a).
A native of South Lyon, Michigan, Zech has appeared in 144 career AHL contests with the IceHogs, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, and Providence Bruins. He has scored 38 points (5 g, 33 a) in that span.
Clendening, 30, has appeared in 48 games with the IceHogs this season, scoring 24 points (3 g, 21 a). A native of Niagara Falls, NY, Clendening has appeared in 492 career AHL tilts with the IceHogs, Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Cleveland Monsters, Tucson Roadrunners, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, and Utica Comets. He has scored 309 points (48 g, 261 a) in that span.
In addition, Clendening has played in 90 career NHL games and scored 24 points (4 g, 20 a) with the Columbus Blue Jackets, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers, Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vancouver Canucks, and Chicago Blackhawks.
Selected in the second round, 36th overall, by the Blackhawks in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft, Clendening played in 31 games with the Rangers during the 2016-17 season, scoring eleven points (2 g, 9 a).
Jordan, 26, has appeared in one game with the Wolf Pack this season. He has skated in 43 games with the ECHL's Jacksonville Icemen, scoring 26 points (17 g, 9 a). He joined the club on a one-year contract as a free agent on July 14th, 2022.
The Pack is back at the XL Center on Sunday, March 5th, when the club welcomes the Charlotte Checkers to town for a 3:00 p.m. puck drop. For tickets, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2023
- Wolf Pack and IceHogs Complete Trade Following Rangers Blockbuster with Blackhawks and Coyotes - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Hogs Acquire Jordan for Clendening; Welinski Loaned to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Laurent Dauphin Recalled by Arizona Coyotes - Tucson Roadrunners
- Zech Included with Kane in Trade to New York - Rockford IceHogs
- Toronto Marlies Host Rockford IceHogs in Midweek Matchup - Toronto Marlies
- Rangers Assign Carpenter to Wolf Pack, Trade Austin Rueschhoff to Nashville - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Ads to Host over 8,500 Kids for Sold out Kids Game Wednesday - Milwaukee Admirals
- Phantoms Power Play Presented by Provident Bank - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blue Jackets Recall Jet Greaves, Assign Billy Sweezey to Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Abbotsford Canucks vs Ontario Reign Game Preview - Abbotsford Canucks
- $2 Beers Friday and First Responders Night Saturday - Bakersfield Condors
- Anaheim Ducks Claim Scott Harrington on Waivers - San Diego Gulls
- Superhero Night Is Friday, March 10 - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Syracuse Crunch
- Dallas Stars Loan Karlstrom and Olofsson to Texas Stars - Texas Stars
- Bruins Buzz - February 28 - Providence Bruins
- Evangelista Recalled by Predators - Milwaukee Admirals
- Bears Keep Marching On - Hershey Bears
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Marching Home to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Outdoor Classic Awaits Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in Cleveland - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Griffins Battle Chicago, Iowa in Chase for Final Playoff Spot - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Lind's Overtime Winner Puts Firebirds over Barracuda - Coachella Valley Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Wolf Pack and IceHogs Complete Trade Following Rangers Blockbuster with Blackhawks and Coyotes
- Rangers Assign Carpenter to Wolf Pack, Trade Austin Rueschhoff to Nashville
- Rangers Recall Carpenter, Assign Lockwood and Leschyshyn to Wolf Pack
- Brodzinski Strikes Twice as Wolf Pack Crunch Syracuse 4-1
- Wolf Pack Eye Revenge in Lone Visit to Syracuse