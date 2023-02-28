Anaheim Ducks Claim Scott Harrington on Waivers

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has claimed defenseman Scott Harrington on waivers from New Jersey.

Harrington, 29 (3/10/93), has collected 8-37=45 points with 85 penalty minutes (PIM) in 238 career NHL games with San Jose (2022-23), Columbus (2016-22), Toronto (2015-16) and Pittsburgh (2014-15). He has also skated in 14 Stanley Cup Playoff contests, picking up four assists (0-4=4).

The 6-2, 204-pound defenseman earned 1-6=7 points and eight PIM in 28 NHL games with the Sharks this season. He also appeared in five American Hockey League (AHL) games with the San Jose Barracuda, recorded one assist. Harrington registered NHL career highs in points (2-15=17), assists and appearances (73) in 2018-19 with Columbus.

Originally selected by Pittsburgh in the second round (54th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft, the Kingston, Ontario native has appeared in 198 career AHL games with San Jose, Cleveland, Toronto and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, tallying 11-36=47 points with a +6 rating and 112 PIM.

