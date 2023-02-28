Laurent Dauphin Recalled by Arizona Coyotes

February 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Scottsdale, Arizona - The Arizona Coyotes and General Manager Bill Armstrong announced Tuesday that forward Laurent Dauphin had been recalled from the Tucson Roadrunners. The move represents Dauphin's third call-up to the Coyotes this season after previously appearing in three games with Arizona (November 13, December 31, January 3), with all three taking place on the road.

In 48 games with Tucson this year, Dauphin has recorded 16 goals and 25 assists for 41 total points, which all rank third on the team. He has also netted the second-most power-play goals (eight) on the Roadrunners behind forward Mike Carcone (13), the other Tucson skater to be recalled multiple times by Arizona this year. Dauphin represents one of six Roadrunners players to play for the Coyotes this year along with forwards Mike Carcone (nine games), Jan Jenik (one game), Milos Kelemen (one game), J.S. Dea (one game) and current Arizona defenseman Victor Soderstrom (seven games).

The 27-year-old has appeared in 76 career National Hockey League games since being drafted by the Coyotes in the second round (#39 overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft. He set NHL career highs in games played (38) and total points (4g 8a, 12 pts) in 2021-2022 as a member of the Montreal Canadiens. In parts of four seasons with the Roadrunners (2016-2019, 2022-2023), Dauphin has played in 137 games with 44 goals, 60 assists, and 104 total points. He is one of six players in Tucson franchise history to reach 100 points with the team.

The Roadrunners are back home on Friday, March 3 to host the San Diego Gulls for the first of two games at the Tucson Arena over the weekend. The two-game set between I-8 Border Rivals features the second El Lazo de Tucson game of the season for the Roadrunners, as well as Hockey Is For Everyone Night on Saturday, March 4. For full details on the weekend and to purchase tickets, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com/Fun. Meanwhile, the Arizona Coyotes will host the Chicago Blackhawks at Mullett Arena Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. MST before heading on the road to face the Dallas Stars the following night at 6:30 p.m. MST.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.