Syracuse Crunch Weekly

February 28, 2023

CRUNCH FINISH FEBRUARY WITH A FLOURISH

The Crunch capped February with two wins during their third three-in-three weekend of the season in Week 20.

Syracuse earned a 3-2 win over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to begin the week Friday at Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch then lost the next night at home against the Hartford Wolf Pack, 4-1, as the two teams split their two-game season series. The Crunch traveled to Toronto for a Sunday afternoon finale, and controlled play to beat the division leading Marlies, 1-0. Syracuse went 3-2-1-0 in the six-game series against Toronto.

By going 2-1-0-0 last week, the Crunch have moved into second place in the North Division with 57 points and a 25-19-4-3 record. They have earned wins in three of their last four games to end February with a 5-5-1-0 record.

TOP PERFORMERS

Crunch captain Gabriel Dumont picked up points in all three games last week to help the team collect a pair of wins. The veteran grabbed an assist on the opening tally of Friday's win over the Penguins. He then scored the Crunch's only goal both Saturday and Sunday; his goal Sunday held up as the game-winner in their 1-0 win.

Dumont has points in five of the last six games, earning six points (3g, 3a) in that span. He has 28 points (15g, 13a) in 38 games this season. Since returning from injury on Nov. 23, Dumont leads all Crunch players with 14 goals in 36 games.

***

Alex Barré-Boulet picked up points in the first two games of Week 20 to extend his scoring streak to five games, his fourth streak of at least five games this season. Barré-Boulet scored the game's opening goal to help the Crunch beat the Penguins, 3-2. He then earned an assist on the Crunch's lone goal Saturday.

Barré-Boulet, who did not play Sunday in anticipation of the birth of his second child, leads the Crunch with 63 points (17g, 46a), which ranks third in the AHL.

ALNEFELT GRABS THIRD SHUTOUT

Hugo Alnefelt went 1-1-0 in his two starts in Week 20. After taking the loss Saturday against Hartford, the 21-year-old earned his third shutout of the season by making 16 saves in a 1-0 win against the Toronto Marlies.

He is one of five goalies tied for second in the AHL with three shutouts this season. His have come against three of the top teams in the AHL, based on their place in the standings-Toronto (1st), Providence (4th) and Charlotte (8th).

The 16 saves are tied for the fewest required in a shutout in Crunch history. Alnefelt now has the most saves (51) and the fewest saves (16) in a shutout in franchise history, and the two performances came less than a month apart.

The 21-year-old improved to 13-8-1 with a 2.25 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage this season. He ranks third in both goals-against average and save percentage in the AHL.

UPCOMING: CLEVELAND|LEHIGH VALLEY|UTICA

The Crunch play their final Wednesday home game tomorrow as they open the week against the Cleveland Monsters. The teams haven't played since October, when Cleveland won three matches against the Crunch (0-1-0-2). The Monsters are just outside the playoff line in the North Division entering the week; Cleveland is 22-23-4-2 and has 50 points, one shy of Laval for fifth place.

Syracuse hosts the Lehigh Valley Phantoms Friday. It's the Phantoms lone trip of the season to Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch knocked off the Phantoms, 5-2, at the PPL Center Jan. 14 which improved their record to 13-3-0-1 against the Phantoms since they move to Lehigh Valley.

After a rare Saturday off, the Crunch visit Utica for an afternoon match against the Comets on Sunday. Including a pair of wins in February, the Crunch are 3-0-0-0 this season at the Adirondack Bank Center and 6-1-1-0 overall against the Comets. The teams enter the week tied for second place in the North Division with 57 points.

WEEK 20 RESULTS

Friday, February 24 | Game 49 vs. W-B/Scranton | W, 3-2

W-B/Scranton 1 0 1 - 2 Shots: 14-5-9-28 PP: 1/4

Syracuse 1 2 0 - 3 Shots: 14-10-6-30 PP: 1/4

1st Period-Barré-Boulet 17 (Ryfors, Dumont), 9:53 (PP). 2nd Period-Balcers 3 (Carrick, Ryfors), 4:37. Edmonds 7 (Finley, Walcott), 14:20. . . . Lagace 11-9-5 (28 shots-26 saves) A-5,222

Saturday, February 25 | Game 50 vs. Hartford | L, 4-1

Hartford 2 1 1 - 4 Shots: 11-9-5-25 PP: 1/3

Syracuse 1 0 0 - 1 Shots: 13-18-7-38 PP: 0/2

1st Period-Dumont 14 (Day, Barré-Boulet), 2:49. . . . Alnefelt 12-8-1 (24 shots-21 saves) A-5,957

Sunday, February 26 | Game 51 at Toronto | W, 1-0

Syracuse 1 0 0 - 1 Shots: 15-12-8-35 PP: 1/4

Toronto 0 0 0 - 0 Shots: 6-4-6-16 PP: 0/2

1st Period-Dumont 15 (Raddysh, Edmonds), 8:26 (PP). . . . Alnefelt 13-8-1 (16 shots-16 saves) A-6,938

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev)

Power Play 19.4% (32-for-165) T-15th (15th)

Penalty Kill 80.9% (165-for-204) T-15th (15th)

Goals For 3.47 GFA (177) 5th (4th)

Goals Against 3.22 GAA (164) 21st (21st)

Shots For 31.96 SF/G (1630) 4th (5th)

Shots Against 29.84 SA/G (1522) 10th (15th)

Penalty Minutes 16.49 PIM/G (841) 3rd (3rd)

Category Leader

Points 63 Barré-Boulet

Goals 19 Ryfors

Assists 46 Barré-Boulet

PIM 89 Smith

Plus/Minus +21 Carlile

Wins 13 Alnefelt

GAA 2.25 Alnefelt

Save % .923 Alnefelt

North Division GP W L OTL SOL PTS PCT GF GA PIM HOME ROAD LAST 10 STREAK S/O

1. Toronto 53 36 14 2 1 75 0.708 182 159 668 17-8-0-1 19-6-2-0 6-3-1-0 0-1-0-0 3-1

2. Syracuse 51 25 19 4 3 57 0.559 177 164 841 11-9-4-1 14-10-0-2 4-5-1-0 1-0-0-0 2-3

3. Utica 52 25 20 5 2 57 0.548 155 158 626 12-9-2-2 13-11-3-0 3-6-0-1 2-0-0-0 1-2

4. Rochester 50 26 20 3 1 56 0.560 163 164 534 13-10-2-0 13-10-1-1 6-3-1-0 3-0-1-0 1-1

5. Laval 52 21 22 7 2 51 0.490 188 190 632 12-5-5-2 9-17-2-0 5-4-1-0 0-2-0-0 1-2

6. Cleveland 51 22 23 4 2 50 0.490 164 193 640 11-11-3-0 11-12-1-2 5-4-1-0 0-2-1-0 3-2

7. Belleville 53 22 26 4 1 49 0.462 169 198 836 13-12-1-1 9-14-3-0 5-4-1-0 2-0-0-0 4-1

American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2023

