Outdoor Classic Awaits Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in Cleveland

Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Feb. 22 - PENGUINS 4 vs. Lehigh Valley 3

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton rallied from down 2-0 to snap its losing streak against Lehigh Valley. The Penguins scored three goals in under three minutes during the third period, shocking the visiting Phantoms.

Friday, Feb. 24 - PENGUINS 2 at Syracuse 3

Alex Nylander scored a power-play goal for the fourth-straight game and tacked on an extra-attacker goal late, but the team failed to pull off a second consecutive third-period comeback.

Saturday, Feb. 25 - PENGUINS 1 vs. Belleville 2 (OT)

Stymied by Belleville goalie Dylan Ferguson for most of the night, the Penguins managed to secure a point by forcing overtime. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton generated 39 shots, but it took until there was 2:08 left in regulation for Tyler Sikura to break though and tie things up.

The Week Ahead

Wednesday, Mar. 1 - PENGUINS at Hershey

The Penguins and Bears wrap up their 12-game season series at Giant Center. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton has beaten Hershey six times this season. Six of the previous 11 matchups went to OT.

Saturday, Mar. 4 - PENGUINS at Cleveland

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton takes its game outside, cozying up on the shores of Lake Erie to take on the Cleveland Monsters. Puck drops at 1:00 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the NFL's Cleveland Browns. Tickets for the Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic can be found at clevelandmonsters.com/outdoor.

Sunday, Mar. 5 - PENGUINS at Cleveland

In the second game of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's annual Dad's Trip, the Penguins and Monsters step back indoors for a rematch. The Pens are 13-2-0-1 all-time against the Monsters, including wins of 5-1 and 8-1 this season.

Ice Chips

- Since the All-Star Break, seven of the Penguins' eight games have been decided by one goal.

- Alex Nylander has 12 power-play goals, second-most in the AHL.

- In February, the Penguins' power play went 13-for-44 (29.5%), best in the league.

- Saturday will be the 11th outdoor game in AHL history, but the league's first since Jan. 20, 2018.

- Saturday will be the first outdoor professional hockey game in the city of Cleveland's history.

- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton previously participated in the 2013 AHL Outdoor Classic at Hersheypark Stadium, defeating the Hershey Bears in overtime, 2-1.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Providence 52 31 11 8 2 72 .692

2. Hershey 52 32 13 5 2 71 .683

3. Charlotte 53 30 18 3 2 65 .613

4. Springfield 52 26 20 2 4 58 .558

5. Lehigh Valley 53 26 21 3 3 58 .547

6. Hartford 52 23 20 3 6 55 .529

7. Bridgeport 52 23 21 7 1 54 .519

8. PENGUINS 52 22 22 3 5 52 .500

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Alex Nylander 51 23 24 47

Valtteri Puustinen 52 21 24 45

Drake Caggiula 47 12 25 37

Filip Hållander 36 9 21 30

Tyler Sikura 51 7 17 24

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Dustin Tokarski 23 10-8-4 2.38 .919 1

Taylor Gauthier* 14 6-2-3 2.42 .918 0

Filip Lindberg* 19 6-11-1 3.13 .896 0

* = rookie

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Wed, Mar. 1 Hershey Giant Center 7:00 p.m.

Sat, Mar. 4 Cleveland FirstEnergy Stadium 1:00 p.m.

Sun, Mar. 5 Cleveland RocketMortgageFieldHouse 3:00 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Sun, Feb. 26 (D) Chris Ortiz Reassigned to WHL

Sun, Feb. 26 (RW) Justin Addamo Released from PTO

Mon, Feb. 27 (D) Andrew Nielsen Signed to PTO

