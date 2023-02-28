Superhero Night Is Friday, March 10

February 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The game against the Bridgeport Islanders is presented by Piedmont Natural Gas and begins at 6 p.m. The first 100 kids to arrive after doors open one hour earlier will get a free superhero cape courtesy of March of Dimes.

Bring diapers to the game to donate to March of Dimes upon entry to receive a free ticket to our game on Friday, March 31, at 7 p.m.

For those who already have game tickets, the superhero chains will also be available at the team's merchandise stand throughout the evening.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.