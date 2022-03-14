Toledo Walleye Weekly

ECHL - Toledo Walleye News Release







Overall Record: 37-15-1-2, 1st Central Division, Current Streak: 1 Loss

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

March 9 at Wheeling (2-1 Loss)

March 11 vs. Idaho (3-1 Win)

March 12 vs. Idaho (7-3 Win)

March 13 vs. Idaho (5-3 Loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

March 17 at Wichita at 8:05 p.m. (7:50 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

March 19 at Tulsa at 8:05 p.m. (7:50 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

March 20 at Tulsa at 4:05 p.m. (3:50 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

March 21 at Tulsa at 8:05 p.m. (7:50 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

Walleye Weekly Schedule

(Monday, March 14 through Monday, March 21)

Monday, March 14 - No Practice

Tuesday, March 15 - Practice 11:00 a.m. at Tam-O-Shanter

Wednesday, March 16 - Travel to Wichita

Thursday, March 17 - Game at Wichita at 8:05 p.m.

Friday, March 18 - Travel to Tulsa

Saturday, March 19 - Game at Tulsa at 8:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 20 - Game at Tulsa at 4:05 p.m.

Monday, March 21 - Game at Tulsa at 8:05 p.m.

Walleye Notes

Walleye grab two wins for the week: The Walleye had its lone road contest in the middle of a ten game stretch and were held to just one goal in Wheeling, a 2-1 defeat Wednesday. Toledo opened its three in three weekend series with the Idaho Steelheads with a 3-1 victory that saw goaltender Billy Christopoulos post 36 saves for the win. The offense cranked up Saturday night with Brandon Hawkins picking five points (2G, 3A) to tie his own season high for a single game as the Walleye scored seven goals for the fifth time this year in a 7-3 win. Three third period goals for Idaho were enough for the Steelheads to get the final game of the weekend 5-3.

Toledo reigns in fan support: Toledo posted its 15th sellout of the season on Saturday night (7,962). The Walleye continue to pace the ECHL in attendance by averaging 7,328 per game.

Hawkins leads the ECHL: Since January 1st, no one in the ECHL has been able to match Brandon Hawkins in scoring with his 42 points (19G, 23A). The Hawk has put up those points in just 28 games played over that span. In the same amount of time the forward leads the league with 158 shots on goal, which is a whopping 35 more than the next closet player (Jack Combs, Allen 123).

Hensick back on top: With 13 points (1G, 12A) in the month of March, TJ Hensick has caught Will Graber of Fort Wayne at the top of the ECHL in scoring with 63 points on the year. The captain played in his 950th career game Sunday vs. Idaho and has put 20 goals, 43 assists on the season, while also producing a team best plus 26 on the season.

Western Road Swing: Toledo's trek through the Mountain continues this coming week with a four game road trip through Kansas and Oklahoma. The Walleye will head to Wichita for a Thursday game, the second and final meeting of the season between the two teams (Toledo won 3-1 in Toledo on February 25). Then it's off to Tulsa where the Walleye will play the Oilers three straight days starting Saturday night. All-time in regular season play the Walleye are 3-2-0 vs. the Oilers. The two teams played a seven series in the Western Conference Finals during the 2019 Kelly Cup Playoffs (won by Toledo four games to three).

Walleye Player of the Week:

Brandon Hawkins (4 goals - 4 assists = 8 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Kaden Fulcher (1-2-0, 3.38 GAA, .890 save %)

