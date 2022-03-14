Solar Bears Sign Defenseman Chris Harpur
March 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that the club has signed defenseman Chris Harpur to an ECHL Standard Player Contract.
Harpur, 25, has joined Orlando after skating in 35 games in a graduate season for Niagara University, where he tallied 17 points (3g-14a) while serving as team captain, a position he held for two seasons.
In five seasons with the Purple Eagles, the 6-foot-3, 201-pound blueliner logged 58 points (10g-48a) and 204 penalty minutes over 161 games. His 161 games played rank first in program history.
Prior to entering the college ranks, the native of Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario skated in the BCHL with the Cowichan Valley Capitals and Victoria Grizzlies, where he collected 74 points (12g-62a) in 168 combined games.
Harpur is the younger brother of Nashville Predators defenseman Ben Harpur.
Additionally, the Solar Bears have activated defenseman Chad Duchesne from the injured reserve, while defenseman Nolan Valleau has been placed on the team's reserve list and goaltender Amir Miftakhov has been activated from the reserve.
NEXT GAMES: Orlando continues its four-game road trip when the team visits the Atlanta Gladiators on Tuesday, March 15 at 10 a.m. at Gas South Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host Florida on Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.
