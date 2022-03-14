Weekly Preview: Everblades Close out Long Homestand with Three-Game Week

March 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Coming off a short week in which the squad won its only game, a 6-5 victory over visiting Orlando on Saturday night, the Florida Everblades will lace up the skates for three games this week at Hertz Arena. The Jacksonville Icemen will skate into Southwest Florida for a Wednesday night battle, followed by the Orlando Solar Bears who return to The Swamp for a pair on Friday and Saturday evenings. The three upcoming games will close out a seven-game homestand, the longest of the season, during which the Blades have posted a 2-2 record, with wins in both of the previous two outings.

ON ICE THIS WEEK

Wednesday, March 16 Icemen at Everblades Hertz Arena 7:30 pm

PROMOTIONS: Every Wednesday home game at The Swamp features some awesome Hump Day deals, including $3 John Morrell hot dogs and Bud Light drafts. Also, college students can show a valid student ID at the box office to purchase their student ticket for only $5. Students can also purchase tickets online HERE.

Friday, March 17 Solar Bears at Everblades Hertz Arena 7:30 pm

PROMOTIONS: During each Friday home game of the 2021-22 season, fans can enjoy the action with a 239 ticket package, which pays tribute to Southwest Florida's area code and provides a great deal! You get two premium seat tickets, two autographed programs, and two cinnamon sugar pretzels for just $39! Tickets can also be purchased HERE.

Friday night will also be Blades Bobblehead Giveaway Night. Be on of the first 1,000 fans in attendance to receive a John McCarron and Waste Pro Man dual bobblehead, presented by Waste Pro.

Also, as a thank you to our first responder heroes, frontline workers are eligible to receive a buy one, get one ticket offer for all remaining Friday home games while supplies last. Get your tickets HERE.

In addition, join us and score for a great cause! St. Matthew's House will be accepting donations of non-perishable food and household items.

Saturday, March 19 Solar Bears at Everblades Hertz Arena 7:00 pm

PROMOTIONS: Every Saturday home matchup this season will kick off with a free pregame tailgate party! Come out to Hertz Arena early and tailgate from 5:00 to 7:00 pm. This Saturday's tailgate party will feature live music by Rob Ziruolo. The night is also Fifth Third Bank night with the Everblades!

In addition, join us and score for a great cause! St. Matthew's House will be accepting donations of non-perishable food and household items.

NEWS AND NOTES

LAST WEEK IN REVIEW: The Everblades had limited action with only one contest on the slate, but it was a happy outcome, as the boys knocked off Orlando 6-5 Saturday before 6,656 fans at Hertz Arena. Joe Pendenza picked up a hat trick, John McCarron scored twice and added an assist, and Jake McLaughlin collected three assists as the Blades scored six goals against the Solar Bears for the second straight matchup between the rivals.

THIS WEEK'S OPPONENTS: The week begins with the Jacksonville Icemen coming to town for a single game Wednesday night. The ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack, the Icemen (32-19-2-2, 68 points) find themselves in third place in the ECHL South with a .618 points percentage, trialing the second-place Everblades (32-17-4-4, 72 points) who sport a .632 points percentage. The Orlando Solar Bears will also be in town for two games, ending a run of meeting the Blades four times in five games. The ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning and the AHL's Syracuse Crunch, the Solar Bears (29-24-4-0, 62 points) sit squarely in fourth place in the South Division with a .544 points percentage, some nine points ahead of fifth-place Greenville which sports a .491 points percentage in the race for the final South Division spot in the upcoming Kelly Cup Playoffs.

THE SERIES WITH JACKSONVILLE: In seven meetings against the Icemen this season, the Everblades have turned in a 2-1-1-3 record, but have picked up at least one point in six different games. The squads have met three times at Hertz Arena, with Jacksonville claiming one win in regulation and two victories by way of shootout. Of those seven games in the season series, five have gone into extra time, with four requiring a shootout.

THE SERIES WITH ORLANDO: In 11 meetings against the Solar Bears this season, the Everblades have posted a 6-4-1-0 record, including a 3-3 tally in games played at Hertz Arena and a 3-1-1 mark in games played in Orlando. The Blades have put up six goals in back-to-back victories versus the Bear, winning 6-5 on Saturday and claiming a 6-0 triumph on February 23.

FREEZING THE ICEMEN: In seven games versus Jacksonville, Alex Aleardi and Joe Pendenza have each collected seven points, with Aleardi leading all Everblades skaters with four goals, despite appearing in only five games. Pendenza tops the team with four assists. Jake Jaremko has registered five points on three goals and a pair of assists. Among Florida netminders, Parker Gahagen has picked up both of the team's wins over Jacksonville, posting a 2-0-0-1 record with a 2.10 GAA and a .924 save percentage.

RUNNING IT UP ON THE BEARS: In matchups against Orlando, John McCarron leads all Everblades skaters with 10 goals and 16 points in 11 games, while Blake Winiecki has collected four goals and a team-high 10 assists for 14 points in 10 games. Including his hat trick in Saturday's victory, Joe Pendenza (7 G, 6 A) has chalked up 13 points, while Levko Koper (2 G, 6 A) has notched eight points. In net, Cam Johnson has posted a 3-1 record with a 3.03 GAA and a .878 save percentage versus the Solar Bears, while Parker Gahagen is 2-1 in three starts with a 1.35 GAA and a .960 save percentage. Tomas Vomacka has made a team-high four starts, posting a 1-2-1 record with a 3.04 GAA and a .902 save percentage.

THE CAPTAIN LEADS THE WAY: With two goals in Saturday's 6-5 win over Orlando, John McCarron not only became the franchise leader in goals with 166, but moved into second place among ECHL goal scorers with 26 markers this season, one behind Iowa's Kris Bennett who has 27 goals in just 35 games. McCarron is tied for fifth in the league with 58 points, two behind Blake Winiecki who sits in fourth with 60.

GOAL SCORING IS THEIR THING: John McCarron and Blake Winiecki have potted 26 and 25 goals, respectively, making them the only ECHL teammates with 25-plus goals this season.

THREE IN THE 55 AND OVER CLUB: In addition to Blake Winiecki and John McCarron who have 60 points and 58 points, respectively, Joe Pendenza's four-point game on Saturday moved him into a tie for ninth place in the ECHL with 55 points. The Everblades trio is the only set of teammates with 55 or more points this season, and is just one of two groups of three teammates with more than 50 points thus far.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.