Tyson Helgesen Signed, Logan Nelson to Tucson

March 14, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that defenseman Tyson Helgesen has been signed to a contract, center Logan Nelson has been loaned to the AHL Tucson Roadrunners and winger Garrett Klotz has been activated off injured reserve.

Helgesen, the younger brother of Rush defenseman and captain Kenton Helgesen, joins the Rush directly from Mount Royal University in Canada. He appeared in 20 games for Mount Royal during its 2021-22 season and recorded two goals and eight assists. Prior to his time at Mount Royal, Helgesen played four seasons in the major junior WHL for the Spokane Chiefs from 2014-18 and was the team's captain for his final two seasons. Rush head coach Scott Burt was the assistant coach for Spokane during all four of Helgesen's years with the Chiefs.

Nelson heads to Tucson for the fourth time this season. He has appeared in a combined five games for the Roadrunners across his three previous stints. Nelson leads Rapid City with 49 points on 18 goals and 31 assists over 45 games played this season.

Klotz was placed on IR on January 28 and has missed Rapid City's last 16 games. Over 33 games played he has two goals and nine assists. Klotz leads the Rush with five fighting majors and has 66 penalty minutes on the season.

The Rush will return to action on Friday, March 18 for the first of three games against the Kansas City Mavericks. It's a St. Patrick's Day Celebration, presented by Vast Broadband, and puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

